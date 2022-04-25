"His words were ringing in my ears" - Andy Robertson reveals inspiration behind Liverpool's opening goal against Everton

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson has thanked his father for the advice he gave him following the full-back's goal against Everton on Sunday, 24 April.

The Reds returned to within a point of Premier League leaders Manchester City following a 2-0 victory over their Merseyside neighbors at Anfield.

Tensions were building in the Kop end due to their side being unable to unlock a determined Toffees defense. Their arch-rivals adopted a time-wasting strategy from very early on in the huge encounter.

However, Robertson popped up at the back post in the 62nd minute to head home from a pinpoint Mohamed Salah cross, much to the relief of Liverpool's fans.

Speaking to LFCTV GO, the 28-year-old credited his father with the technique he used to score the derby day opener. As per Rousing The Kop, he said:

“My dad’s always taught me put it back across the goal where the keepers coming from. I think his words were ringing in my ears when the ball was coming across."

He added:

“I knew (Jota) was just going to miss it, it looked like Coleman was going to get caught under it, so I thought “just make contact with it Robbo and just try to put it in the back of the net.” Luckily, it hit the back of the net and it was such an amazing feeling.”

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 13 - Liverpool have scored the most headed goals of any side in the Premier League this season (13), with Andy Robertson either scoring (two) or assisting (four) six of them. Signal. 13 - Liverpool have scored the most headed goals of any side in the Premier League this season (13), with Andy Robertson either scoring (two) or assisting (four) six of them. Signal. https://t.co/1WapFaAxfG

Robertson claims patience was key during LIverpool's victory over Everton

With Manchester City convincingly beating Watford 5-1 the previous day, the pressure was on Jurgen Klopp's side to beat their local rivals.

They eventually did it through Robertson's header and a late Divock Origi strike. After the game, Robertson praised his teammates mentality, despite a fiery derby against their relegation-threatened opponents.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, the Scotland captain said (via Liverpool Echo):

"It was so hard. First half we weren't at our best and we started playing their game instead of our own game. There was a lot of breakage in play, probably too many people coming together. But look, I've been in a relegation battle, I know what it's like."

He added:

"We had to focus on our own game. We had to play football, we had to be patient, create chances and luckily we managed it. I think second half we controlled the game a lot better. Patience was key. They knew going into the game they were now in the bottom three and that changes things."

James Pearce @JamesPearceLFC

Scored the priceless opener and then produced a crucial clearance at the other end. The complete left-back. Some ovation for Andy Robertson.Scored the priceless opener and then produced a crucial clearance at the other end. The complete left-back. #LFC Some ovation for Andy Robertson. Scored the priceless opener and then produced a crucial clearance at the other end. The complete left-back. #LFC 👏 https://t.co/ozfpz6N3vg

Edited by Aditya Singh