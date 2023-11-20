“Historic sweepstakes” - Cristiano Ronaldo reacts as Portugal finish Euro 2024 qualifying campaign with perfect record

Cristiano Ronaldo reacted on social media as Portugal finished their UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying campaign with a 100% win record.

The 2-0 win against Iceland on November 19 meant that Roberto Martinez's side won all 10 of their matches in Group J of Euro qualifiers. They scored 36 goals and conceded only two.

Bruno Fernandes and Ricardo Horta scored against Iceland to cap off a stellar qualifying campaign. Ronaldo took to social media after the 2016 European champions defeated Iceland as the Portugal captain wrote:

"Historic sweepstakes, 100% winning! Congratulations Portugal."

Cristiano Ronaldo was in amazing form for his country during the qualifiers. The Al-Nassr attacker scored 10 goals and provided two assists in nine Group J games. His international goal tally now stands at 128 in 205 appearances. The 38-year-old also has 46 assists.

Portugal manager Roberto Martinez hailed his team's performance and pointed out why Ronaldo is still an example to follow. Martinez told the media after the game (quotes via O Jogo Portugal):

"A country like Portugal, with more than 10 million people, has a group of 80/90 incredible players. This is the result of the good work of the formation. This will continue. There are many players aged 16/17 who are at a great level. I have never worked with two similar dressing rooms."

Martinez added:

"Portuguese players are very competitive and have great tactical flexibility. We can play big tournaments. Cristiano Ronaldo is an example. It is difficult for me to talk about a player who has a hunger similar to that of an 18-year-old player. He always tries to be in the right position, looking for the goal. Today I really liked the discipline."

A statistical analysis of Cristiano Ronaldo's performance against Iceland

While Cristiano Ronaldo didn't manage to get on the scoresheet against Iceland, he registered an assist to his name. Ronaldo also had three shots on target during the match.

Ronaldo completed 22 of his attempted 27 passes and made one key pass. He also created one big chance and completed a long ball. Ronaldo won two aerial duels for his team.

The Portugal captain had a productive campaign during the Euro qualifiers and finished as the second-highest scorer. He was only behind Romelu Lukaku who netted 14 times for Belgium.

In all likelihood, the 2024 edition of the Euros in Germany will be Ronaldo's last-ever appearance in the competition. Fans will keep a keen eye on how the 2016 winner fares.