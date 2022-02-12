"History is repeating itself again" - Luke Shaw names biggest disappointment for Manchester United in 1-1 draw against Southampton 

Manchester United have yet again failed to convert their chances as they suffer a draw against Southampton in the Premier League.

After the match, United left-back Luke Shaw spoke to the press about the game and how his team has been repeating history by drawing matches that they should have won.

The Red Devils faced Southampton at Old Trafford in a match where United desperately needed three points to keep their top four hopes alive. Manchester United started off the match with high intensity as the players pressed high and pushed the Saints to their backfoot.

As a result, The Red Devils scored their first goal thanks to Jadon Sancho. Sancho tapped the ball into the net from a good cross by Marcus Rashford, who found acres of space on the right wing after a defence-splitting pass by Bruno Fernandes.

United were quite impressive in the first half, however the Red Devils repeated the same mistakes that they made in the past few games during the start of the second half. Southampton's Che Adams struck in the 48th minute to bring the Saints back on level terms. The momentary lapse in focus cost United the chance to secure three points and Luke Shaw wasn't happy about it.

The current left-back of the Red Devils is one of the senior figures in the squad. Shaw has been a part of United since 2014 and has made 208 appearances for the Red Devils. Shaw was the first choice left-back at Manchester United under former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

However, it looks like the England international isn't the preferred LB for Ralf Rangnick as Alex Tellas has started for most of the game under Rangnick's tenure.

Luke Shaw started Manchester United's 1-1 draw against Southampton and the England international isn't okay with the result. Shaw stated during the post-match press conference that history had repeated itself again at Old Trafford as the Red Devils struggled to score goals. The former Southampton player talked about how his team need to stop conceding goals after securing a lead.

Luke Shaw said:

"History is repeating itself again. We started really well the first 20 minutes, got the goal and it just happened again. We know it's not good enough and it needs to change quickly. If we take our chances early in the game it's a different story. We know we need to get better. We can't over-think it. We want to get in the Champions League and it's not good enough and there's no way we will get in Champions League if we keep dropping points."

Should Manchester United consider replacing Luke Shaw with Alex Telles for the next tie against Brighton?

Luke Shaw had a disappointing game against the Saints as the England international struggled to create an impact throughout the game. Shaw was also really poor with his crosses, which is something that Manchester United need to improve as a team. But the real talking point was that Shaw was again part of a goal where he played the scorer onside, which happened during Burnley and now against Southampton games.

These mistakes have put doubts on fans over how effective Luke Shaw can be as a LB in the coming fixtures. With Alex Telles back in training, Rangnick may well bench Shaw against Brighton and play Telles as the left back. The Brazilian can offer better distribution than Shaw and has been playing well under the guidance of Rangnick.

