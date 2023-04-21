“Hit em with the Zig Zag” – Ex-WWE superstar Hurricane reacts hilariously to Cristiano Ronaldo foul against Al-Hilal

Former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Gregory “The Hurricane” Helms has reacted hilariously to Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo’s foul against Al-Hilal. Helms, who was amused with Ronaldo’s actions, claimed that the Portuguese ace had perfectly executed the WWE classic move “Zig Zag.”

Cristiano Ronaldo cut a frustrating figure as Al-Nassr succumbed to a 2-0 defeat to Al-Hilal in the Riyadh Derby on Tuesday night (18 April). The Portugal captain saw a goal ruled out and then got booked for a bizarre foul on Gustavo Cuellar. The 38-year-old head-locked Cuellar from behind before dragging him to the ground, almost perfectly replicating the renowned Zig Zag maneuver.

ESPN posted a clip of the foul on their Twitter account, drawing a hilarious reaction from former WWE ace The Hurricane. In the comments, the two-time WWE Cruiserweight Champion shared a clip from his glory days, where he is seen landing a Zig Zag on WWE icon Triple H.

The caption accompanying The Hurricane’s clip read:

“Ronaldo hit em with the Zig Zag! 🤣 👍🏻”

Cristiano Ronaldo played only 15 accurate passes, failed to keep any of his four shots on target, and had only 30 touches. No outfield player who completed the game had fewer touches than the Real Madrid legend.

Lawyer wants Cristiano Ronaldo to be deported for making obscene gesture toward fans

Cristiano Ronaldo endured a torrid night against Al-Hilal. Not only did he fail to score and pick up a yellow card, but he also allegedly made a poor gesture towards Al-Hilal fans while leaving the King Fahd International Stadium.

According to claims, Al-Hilal fans chanted Lionel Messi’s name throughout the game to taunt Ronaldo. Frustrated at the end of the game, the former Manchester United ace allegedly grabbed his genitals in response to Al-Hilal fans.

OduNews.com @OduNewsNG Lawyer Asks Saudi Authorities To Deport Ronaldo For ‘Grabbing Genitals’ To Taunt Fans odunews.com/2023/04/lawyer… Lawyer Asks Saudi Authorities To Deport Ronaldo For ‘Grabbing Genitals’ To Taunt Fans odunews.com/2023/04/lawyer… https://t.co/voLW03JMH0

Nouf bin Ahmed, who is a United Nations Commission on International Trade Law advisor, announced her intention to submit a petition against Ronaldo to the Public Ministry of Saudi Arabia. She said (via Fichajes.net):

“I don’t follow sport. Even if the crowd provoked Ronaldo, he didn’t know how to react. Cristiano’s behavior is a crime. An indecent public act, which is one of the crimes that allows for arrest and deportation if committed by a foreigner. We will present a petition to the Public Ministry regarding the issue.”

Via the petition, the renowned lawyer has urged the Public Ministry to put Ronaldo behind bars and deport him on grounds of public indecency. The player is yet to comment on the matter.

