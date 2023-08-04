“Hold the f***g shirt properly” – Jurgen Klopp filmed swearing at Liverpool fan while on pre-season tour

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was recently filmed swearing at a fan who asked the German head coach to sign a shirt. This occurred after the Reds were defeated 4-3 against Bayern Munich in a pre-season friendly on August 2.

The Reds were in Singapore for their pre-season tour friendlies against Leicester City and Bayern Munich. While they dispatched Leicester 4-0, the Reds struggled to contain the Bavarians and were beaten 4-3.

Following the game, a video was uploaded onto TikTok by @mathewatics. The footage depicted Jurgen Klopp approaching a fan outside the former's hotel, who wanted his shirt signed by the Liverpool boss.

Klopp was clearly in a hurry as he said:

"Very quick yeah, I don't have the time actually."

He then cursed when he noticed the fan wasn't holding the shirt properly:

"And you have to hold the f***ing shirt properly."

The fans behind the camera could be heard apologizing as Klopp did eventually sign their shirt.

The full clip can be viewed below:

The German boss had previously alluded to being frustrated by the number of fan interactions he had faced during the Bayern post-match press conference. He had said (via Daily Star):

"The atmosphere was great, I said it outside. The people created something really special, we felt from the first second super-welcome. That’s intense as well! People were waiting everywhere for us, I understand that."

He added:

"But I will not miss opening a door and everyone is cheering, to be honest. I’ll be really happy if I can open a door at home and nobody is cheering!"

The Reds conclude their pre-season on August 7 as they get set to face German club Darmstadt at the Deepdale Stadium.

Romeo Lavia agrees five-year deal with Liverpool: Reports

According to football journalist Sacha Tavolieri (via UB), Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia has agreed to sign a five-year contract with Liverpool. All that's needed to be done is for the Reds and Saints to agree upon a transfer fee.

Jurgen Klopp and Co. are in the hunt for a new central defensive midfielder following the exits of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain this summer.

Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic are currently recovering from their respective long-term injuries so getting a new No.6 will be extremely important before the start of the season on August 13. The Reds have signed two box-to-box midfielders in Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Southampton have already reportedly rejected two bids from Liverpool for Romeo Lavia. The Saints value the 19-year-old at £50 million - a price the Reds have failed to match yet.

However, Tavolieri believes a third, 'ultimate' offer will be made soon:

“These will be crucial days for the transfer of Roméo Lavia to Liverpool. Personally, there has been an agreement for some time. Lavia waits for the green light to take his medical tests with the Reds. Liverpool will make a third and ultimate attempt to sign Lavia from Southampton."

He added:

“They want to seduce the Saints with 40 million euros + bonuses for the young Belgian. Lavia has a 5-year contract at Anfield.”

Lavia made 29 appearances for Southampton last season in the Premier League, scoring one goal. He would be the Reds' third signing this summer.