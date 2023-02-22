"Hold your hands up" - Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard claims his former club were handed a 'reality check' after dismal 5-2 loss to Real Madrid

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard was far from pleased as his former side racked up an abysmal loss at the hands of Real Madrid in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

The Reds stumbled after going two goals up, leaving Los Blancos to score five goals and win with relative ease.

Speaking after the game, Gerrard revealed that his former side had been handed a reality check (via Liverpool Echo):

“I think it’s a reality check. Got off to the perfect start, exactly what you need on a European night - start fast, get yourself in front, build on it. They went two nil up, but from that moment Real Madrid came back into it, scored quite quick - fantastic goal. From then Liverpool were dominated and outclassed for large periods."

Real Madrid has beaten Chelsea, Manchester City, and Liverpool (twice) in the Champions League in the last year

Gerrard continued:

"Look, I think any team, any club, if you concede five goals there’s got to be an inquest into why and how. I’m sure Jurgen will do that in the coming days, I think everyone will be a little bit raw on the back of that defeat - Liverpool don’t concede five goals here at Anfield, and if they do it’s very rare.

“There’s gonna be a little bit of soul-searching, a little bit of looking in the mirror, sure, there always is when you concede that many goals. It weren’t good enough. Sometimes in football you’ve got to hold your hands up and say the best team won."

Real Madrid wreck Liverpool at Anfield with 5-2 win

Liverpool FC v Real Madrid: Round of 16 Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Real Madrid pulled off a stunning upset at Anfield, overpowering Liverpool in a dominant performance to seal their victory by a comfortable three-goal margin. Despite the early setback of conceding two quick-fire goals to the Reds, Los Blancos rallied and produced a scintillating display to overturn the deficit.

Mohamed Salah was the orchestrator of the Reds' early lead as his clever cross found Darwin Nunez unmarked in the box, who duly finished with aplomb. Courtois then gifted the Egyptian a goal with a horrendous error, as the Madrid shot-stopper's misjudgment allowed Salah to pounce and double the hosts' advantage.

But it was Madrid who had the last laugh as they hit back with a stunning response. Vinicius Junior was the catalyst as his curling effort found the back of the net to reduce the deficit. Allison then suffered a moment to forget, inadvertently deflecting the ball off Vinicius and into his own goal, as Real Madrid drew level.

REAL MADRID ARE ON ANOTHER LEVEL

The second half saw Madrid take full control of the match, with Eder Militao giving them the lead with a clinical header from a set-piece. The momentum was firmly with the visitors as they extended their lead further, with Karim Benzema's deflected shot finding the net. Soon after, the Frenchman bagged his second with a sublime solo effort to seal an emphatic victory.

In the end, it was Real Madrid who emerged victorious as they produced a performance full of resilience and quality to stun the Liverpool faithful.

