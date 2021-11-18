“Hold your head up high” - Serbian star Nemanja Radonjic reveals what he told idol Cristiano Ronaldo after beating Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo's emotional reaction at the end of Portugal's game versus Serbia in Lisbon was shown worldwide. In the encounter against the Serbian team, one of the greatest players of all time was rendered powerless.

He sat down in disappointment and eventually tossed aside his captain's armband in frustration. Serbian national team member Nemanja Radonjic approached him in times of sadness and tried to console him.

Ronaldo is Nemanja Radonjic's idol, and he has never attempted to disguise it. There is no doubt that his team's triumph over Ronaldo's side will be remembered for the rest of his life. A picture taken at the end of the game of Radonjic comforting a tearful Ronaldo will be another lifelong memory.

In an exclusive interview with Telegraf, Radonjic, who plays for Benfica, revealed what he told Ronaldo. He went on to explain what happened during the final four minutes of the match after Mitrovic's goal. Radonjic also talked about how he was treated by the Portuguese national team players once he returned to his club.

Serbian star Nemanja Radonjic posted a picture with Cristiano Ronaldo calling him the greatest

Nemanja Radonjic in action for Serbia

“I was just thinking about the game ending as soon as possible, hearing the whistle and starting the celebration. It's hard to concentrate in those last minutes when you see great joy and celebration in front of you, but your feet are still on the pitch where the opponent is going for all or nothing. We fought hard to go to the World Cup and we deserved this direct qualification.”

Radonjic was impressed by the sporting spirit of the Portuguese players and when asked about what he spoke to Ronaldo about, Radonjic replied:

“I knew we were winning. The atmosphere in the team significantly contributed to that, we went there believing in victory. We all believed. I told him to hold his head up high.”

GOAL @goal Cristiano Ronaldo vs Serbia...



It happened again 😬 Cristiano Ronaldo vs Serbia...It happened again 😬 https://t.co/k6HytoXvFU

“Yes, everyone congratulated me. Even the Portuguese national team players, who did not play due to injuries. Every last one of them approached me and congratulated me. That is a great gesture, a trait of great players.”

Speaking about the World Cup, Radonjic said that whoever they get in the draw, he knows that their head coach will prepare them like he did against Portugal.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

“I know that we will approach it responsibly and that we will not underestimate any opponent. I'm not thinking about that too much, we are still under the impression of this victory, but I'm slowly beginning to wish that we would get weaker opponents."

Edited by Diptanil Roy