Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal managed to defeat Bosnia & Herzegovina by a score of 3-0 in their most recent game. Fans on Twitter exploded as they watched the 2024 UEFA Euro qualifier clash unfold.

Bernardo Silva opened the scoring in the 44th minute with an immaculate finish. Ronaldo played a crucial role in the build up as he found Bruno Fernandes in space. The Manchester United man found Silva with a through ball, who put the ball in the back of the net with a dinked finish.

Fernandes was on the scoresheet in the second half. Ruben Neves found the midfielder with a spectacular cross. Fernandes dispatched it with a clean header.

Fernandes made it 3-0 in the injury time of the second half. He scored with a spectacular half volley to make it 3-0 for Portugal.

Portugal have now won three out of their three games in the qualifiers. Roberto Martinez has gotten off to the perfect start as the new manager. Fans reacted to their latest performance. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions as Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. sealed a 3-0 win:

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo's game against Bosnia by the numbers

Cristiano Ronaldo started the game against Bosnia in the attack alongside Joao Felix. While he didn't score a goal or provide an assist. The 38-year-old was crucial in the team's build-up play.

Ronaldo played an important role in the first goal. Apart from that, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner also set up Diogo Jota in an immaculate manner on one occasion. The Liverpool attacker, though, missed the gilt-edged opportunity from a close range.

Ronaldo completed 23 passes against Bosina, including two key passes. He created two big chances as well. The Portugal captain won two ground duels and completed one dribble. Overall, it was a great display from the veteran.

He has now made 199 appearances for the national team. The upcoming game against Iceland could mark his 200th appearance on the international stage. He will become the first player in the history of the game to reach the feat.

