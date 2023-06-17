Create

"Holding this Portugal team", "Simply the best" - Twitter explodes as Bruno Fernandes outshines Cristiano Ronaldo to help Portugal beat Bosnia

By Apratim Banerjee
Modified Jun 17, 2023 21:33 GMT
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal managed a 3-0 win against Bosnia

Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal managed to defeat Bosnia & Herzegovina by a score of 3-0 in their most recent game. Fans on Twitter exploded as they watched the 2024 UEFA Euro qualifier clash unfold.

Bernardo Silva opened the scoring in the 44th minute with an immaculate finish. Ronaldo played a crucial role in the build up as he found Bruno Fernandes in space. The Manchester United man found Silva with a through ball, who put the ball in the back of the net with a dinked finish.

Fernandes was on the scoresheet in the second half. Ruben Neves found the midfielder with a spectacular cross. Fernandes dispatched it with a clean header.

Fernandes made it 3-0 in the injury time of the second half. He scored with a spectacular half volley to make it 3-0 for Portugal.

Portugal have now won three out of their three games in the qualifiers. Roberto Martinez has gotten off to the perfect start as the new manager. Fans reacted to their latest performance. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions as Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. sealed a 3-0 win:

What an insane backheel pass from Ronaldo. https://t.co/bpPATNm1yA
A pitch invader with Cristiano Ronaldo 😭 https://t.co/xpc2GUnkgf
Speed’s reaction to a fan invading the pitch and meeting Ronaldo 😭 https://t.co/VyzfGeDXrF
Crisitano Ronaldo leads the offensive play to Bernado Silva, who scores the opening goal!https://t.co/hZJ201AWvP
I still can’t believe Ronaldo couldn’t win the world cup with a midfield of Bruno and Bernado Silva
Just Cristiano ronaldo making defenders dance. https://t.co/YBbqsRFXUq
Bernardo Silva with another beautiful goal, assist form mid Bruno Fernandes. Now we wait for Ronaldo goal for portugal https://t.co/W8qx6qzG3t
Bruno Fernandes actually runs this Portugal team now fairs https://t.co/MNvLyDruvf
Bruno Fernandes goal and assist, MY CAPTAIN. https://t.co/N7R7DuQXEA
Goal and assist for Bruno Fernandes 🔥 https://t.co/WZOzExaXSl
Bruno Fernandes assist, water is wet. https://t.co/VtO7nW1duT
Bruno Fernandes with a goal and assist, he's simply the best midfielder in the world. https://t.co/ypbdvpHrh2
Bruno Fernandes heads home a second 😤💥 https://t.co/yKgaKWBpS0
GOAL! Bruno Fernandes scores for Portugal to make it 2-0 vs Bosnia & Herzegovina 🇵🇹 https://t.co/bsPKu7glY9
Cristiano ronaldo with a lovely touch and Bernardo Silva scores the goal.
That finish from Bernardo Silva 🍟🇵🇹😮‍💨 https://t.co/8cOppyEsVa
Bruno Fernandes making mid Bernardo Silva shine, he’s the one holding this Portugal team, what an assist🐐 https://t.co/SEtK0AC3R4

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo's game against Bosnia by the numbers

Cristiano Ronaldo started the game against Bosnia in the attack alongside Joao Felix. While he didn't score a goal or provide an assist. The 38-year-old was crucial in the team's build-up play.

Ronaldo played an important role in the first goal. Apart from that, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner also set up Diogo Jota in an immaculate manner on one occasion. The Liverpool attacker, though, missed the gilt-edged opportunity from a close range.

Ronaldo completed 23 passes against Bosina, including two key passes. He created two big chances as well. The Portugal captain won two ground duels and completed one dribble. Overall, it was a great display from the veteran.

He has now made 199 appearances for the national team. The upcoming game against Iceland could mark his 200th appearance on the international stage. He will become the first player in the history of the game to reach the feat.

Edited by Debasish
