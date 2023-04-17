Hollywood star set to receive Championship medal from Manchester United

Hollywood star Ian McShane will receive a championship medal for Manchester United. Ian's father, Harry McShane, was a part of the Red Devils' team that won the Premier League in 1952.

The senior McShane, however, made 12 appearances for the club that season. Premier League rules at that point in time stated that a player had to make at least 14 appearances in a campaign to receive a winner's medal.

Hence, McShane, despite scoring the winner in a Manchester derby that season, missed out on the award. However, the aforementioned rule has since been removed, meaning Harry McShane is eligible for a medal.

The former United player passed away in 2012, at the age of 92. His son Ian will receive the medal from Manchester United on his father's behalf.

Ian McShane has starred in several mainstream Hollywood movies, including the likes of John Wick, Pirates of the Caribbean, Shrek, Captain Hook, and more.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag wants more from Antony

Manchester United v Fulham: Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final

Antony put on a show for Manchester United as the Red Devils defeated Nottingham Forest in their latest Premier League clash by a scoreline of 2-0.

The Brazilian attacker scored the opener and provided the assist for Diogo Dalot's second. He has now scored eight goals and provided two assists in 35 matches across all competitions for the Red Devils.

While Antony dazzled against Forest, Ten Hag still wants more from the former Ajax star. Speaking to the media following the latest clash against Forest, Ten Hag said (via United's website):

''In the start, he had one or two moments where he should have passed to Christian Eriksen, It is so important in top football, the timing and the right moment to pass is huge. It makes every impact and it makes a difference between a goal and no goal."

Ten Hag added:

''With the goal, he is in the right place at the right moment, to get the rebound and the second goal is a great team goal, the way we build it up but Antony sees the right moment to bring the pass and the movement from Diogo was great. It was good to see.''

With Marcus Rashford injured and Bruno Fernandes suspended, Antony will be a crucial player for Manchester United in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League clash against Sevilla on April 20. The first leg at Old Trafford ended in a 2-2 draw.

