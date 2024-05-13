Hollywood star Tom Hanks’ old comments on why he supports Aston Villa resurface as he watches Liverpool clash at Villa Park

Hollywood superstar Tom Hanks' old comments about supporting Aston Villa have resurfaced as the A-list actor was present at Villa Park for their Premier League clash against Liverpool. The 67-year-old made the trip to Birmingham to watch the Villans partake in their final home game of the season, where they were looking to cement their Champions League spot.

Hanks has been an Aston Villa supporter for a long time and told the story of how his fandom started to British comedian James Corden back in 2019. Speaking on The Late Late Show, the actor said (via The Daily Mail):

"I don't think Aston Villa is an obscure team whatsoever, the claret and the blue. But here's what happened. The very first time I came to the UK, I was a young man and I experienced jet lag. So I sprung out of bed on my first morning in London, threw the drapes open and looked out. It was June. What a beautiful day in London! Where is everybody?"

He continued:

"There was not a soul in the park, on the street. I realised then that it was ten minutes after five in the morning because the sun was getting up. There was nothing to do except turn on the BBC and catch the football scores. I didn't understand where any of these towns were."

"These clubs who were... Swansea 6, Stoke City 0; Blackfoot 5 Tottenham on Twixby 3... I didn't know where any of these teams were. Then one came on and said 'Aston Villa 2...."

Hanks immediately felt a connection to the West Midlands club, adding:

"And I thought 'Aston Villa', what a lovely vacation spot! Aston Villa... Its beautiful villa, you throw open the French doors, there's the beautiful port of Aston down below you."

"And it turns out it's in Birmingham. There's nothing wrong with that, nothing wrong with Birmingham. But it's not a town for light-hearted, I tell you that. So I'm a dedicated Aston Villa fan since then. I've seen them play once, a friendly in the USA, so yes, I support them."

Liverpool and Aston Villa draw 3-3

Tom Hanks witnessed an enthralling affair as Villa came back from two goals down to draw the match 3-3 against Liverpool on Monday night. The Reds took the lead in the second minute, thanks to a shocking own goal from Emiliano Martinez. However, Villa equalized with a Youri Tielemans shot in the 12th minute after he was brilliantly set up by Ollie Watkins.

Although both teams created chances, Liverpool were the more clinical, as Cody Gakpo scored in the 23rd minute and Jarell Quansah headed his effort in just after half-time. It looked as though the game would end without any more goals, but 20-year-old striker Jhon Duran had other plans.

The Colombian forward came on as a substitute and did the unthinkable, scoring a brace to take the scoreline from 3-1 to 3-3, to Liverpool's shock and Tom Hanks' delight. The longtime actor could be seen celebrating the comeback with a stunned look on his face.

Villa are five points ahead of fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who have a game in hand, and will need a draw in their final league game to secure a Champions League spot.