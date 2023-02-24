Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney set to make debuts for Wrexham two years after their takeover

Hollywood actos Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are set to make their debuts for Wrexham AFC in a charity tournament two years after taking over the oldest club in Wales. The duo paid a reported £2 million ($2.5 million) for the Red Dragons in 2021.

It's fair to say the actors have grown to love and admire the beautiful game as they have been regular visitors to The Racecourse Ground. The Canadian and American Hollywood pair will compete in an £830,000 ($1 million) charity tournament.

The competition is called The Soccer Tournament and is a new seven-a-side tournament featuring 32 teams in northern California in June. Nine teams have signed up, including Reynolds and McElhenney's side.

The Soccer Tournament will boast a north American feel as former Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur attacker Clint Dempsey heads up one team. Meanwhile, one other team will include several USA icons and players from USWMNT.

Ryan Reynolds and McElhenney will be joined by Wrexham player-coach David Jones, former players Mark Carrington, Shaun Pearson, and Paul Rutherford. The Welsh club's advisor Shaun Harvey released a statement, saying (via the Daily Star):

"We look forward to debuting in the US with a legends team and the ambition of winning the tournament. Should we be successful, $500,000 of the prize money will be used to enhance the club's work in the local community. Wrexham AFC is more than just a first team."

He added:

"It represents the people of North Wales and this tournament will allow us to incorporate former players of the club like we have never been able to do before.”

The tournament is set to kick off after the National League ends. The Red Dragons are second in the league, trailing leaders Notts County by five points. The two sides are challenging for the only automatic promotion spot, with Ryan Reynolds and McElhenney's side boasting two games in hand over the Magpies.

Ryan Reynolds enjoying an exciting time as Wrexham co-owner

Wrexham staged an impressive FA Cup run this season, coming close to securing a giant-killing. They were on the brink of sealing a memorable 3-2 victory over EFL Championship side Sheffield United in the 4th round. However, John Egan scored a 90+5th minute equalizer to force a replay at Brammall Lane.

The Blades eventually advanced to the 5th round through a 3-1 home win, but the Red Dragons' admirable journey in the world's oldest cup competition was exhilarating.

It certainly was for Ryan Reynolds, who was in the Racecourse Ground stands to watch the 3-3 thriller on January 29. The hosts fans sang his name long into the night:

"There's only one Ryan Reynolds!"

The Deadpool actor reacted to the draw by calling it one of the most exciting things ever. He tweeted:

"When Rob McElhenney and I got into this it all felt so impossible. But impossible is Wrexham AFC’s favourite colour. That was one of the most exciting things I’ve EVER seen. Thank you each and every Wrexham supporter who came out and aimed your heart at that pitch tonight.”

