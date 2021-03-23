FIFA headquarters to host Tokyo Olympic football draws 

The FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland will stage the Olympic football draws which will commence proceedings on April 21 at 10:00 CET.

The draws will be aired live on FIFA's official YouTube channel in an effort to keep fans engaged with the sport from their home countries.

10 teams have already qualified for the Women's Olympic Football Tournament, with two places still up for grabs. Cameroon are set to take on Chile in a two-legged intercontinental playoff, which will be held in Turkey between April 10-13. The other playoff will feature Korea Republic and China PR.

On the men's front, 14 teams have already sealed their places for the Olympics, with two more to come. The Concacaf qualifying tournament is currently underway in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Exciting milestone in men’s and women’s Olympic football history: FIFA Chief Women’s Football Officer

The draws will be presided over by Sarai Bareman, FIFA Chief Women’s Football Officer, and Jaime Yarza, FIFA Director of Tournaments.

"As the Olympic Games approach, players, coaches, and officials and their preparations will take a step closer following the draws, which represent a special and exciting milestone in men’s and women’s Olympic football history," Bareman told the FIFA.

The Tokyo Stadium will be a host to the Men's Olympic Football Tournament for the first time in 57 years, while the women's matches will stage a debut on Japanese soil.

While the Japanese men's team will be positioned as A1, their women's team will be drawn as E1 in the procedure for the match schedule.

Japan are now recognized as one of Asia's leading football countries, having hosted several international tournaments in the past.

Japan won a bronze medal at the 1968 Mexico Olympics, which is the height of their achievements to date.

The Japan home shirt gets even better, as the JFA celebrate their centenary year with the addition of a commemorative tag below the national crest 🇯🇵💯 pic.twitter.com/NH8I4nEEqb — Football Shirt Collective (@thefootballsc) March 20, 2021

