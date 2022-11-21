"Homosexuality is illegal here. Women’s rights and freedom of expression are in the spotlight" - Gary Lineker rips into Qatar in 2022 FIFA World Cup opening speech

Gary Lineker provided a powerful opening for the BBC's coverage of the FIFA World Cup regarding the controversies surrounding Qatar.

The Gulf state won the right to host football's biggest tournament in 2010, but has been forced to defend itself on several human rights issues ever since. Allegations of bribery to win the right to host, the conditions for migrant workers, and the illegality of homosexuality have dominated the leadup to the tournament.

Ros Atkins @BBCRosAtkins This is the report on the controversies around Qatar being host of the World Cup that just played on @BBCOne as @GaryLineker begins @BBCSport 's coverage of the tournament. This is the report on the controversies around Qatar being host of the World Cup that just played on @BBCOne as @GaryLineker begins @BBCSport's coverage of the tournament. https://t.co/LSrcwebx1O

Before the opening game of the FIFA World Cup between Qatar and Ecuador, Lineker made an impassioned speech on the competition on BBC One, the U.K.'s most-watched channel. As quoted by the Independent, the former England striker and now presenter began the broadcast by stating:

“It’s the most controversial World Cup in history, and a ball has not yet been kicked. Ever since FIFA chose Qatar back in 2010, the smallest nation to have hosted football’s greatest competition has faced some big questions.

“From accusations of corruption in the bidding process to the treatment of migrant workers who built the stadiums, where many lost their lives. Homesexuality is illegal here [in Qatar]. Women’s rights and freedom of expression are in the spotlight."

He went on:

“Also, the decision six years ago to switch the tournament from summer to winter. Against that backdrop, there’s a tournament to be played. One that will be watched and enjoyed around the world. Stick to football, said FIFA. Well we will, for a couple of minutes at least.”

lozzles 🦕 SAW ENGLAND MAKE HISTORY 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @binweevillie Gary Lineker starting the world cup showing with that speech damn Gary Lineker starting the world cup showing with that speech damn https://t.co/2KHKfzvgtD

Alan Shearer admits he is uncomfortable with FIFA World Cup taking place in Qatar

The BBC panel consisted of Lineker, Alan Shearer, former Wales captain Ashley Williams and Arsenal Women legend Alex Scott. Before any mention of football came up, they had an in-depth chat about the issues facing the FIFA World Cup.

But Shearer was wary that Qatar is not the only nation with political problems, as the Newcastle United icon stated (as per Express):

"Every country has its own issues Gary, including our own country, I’m not saying we’re perfect. We’re far from it.

"But you’re right we were there in 2010 and we were surprised as anyone was. First of all, it was announced as a summer World Cup, air-conditioned stadiums and air-conditioned fan fests for fans. All of a sudden six years later, it’s turned into a winter World Cup. Three months ago it’s then announced the first game is moved from the Monday to today."

He added:

"Eleven of the 22 members who had that vote for FIFA have either been sanctioned, fined or banned from football for life."

Amidst all the controversy, the 2022 FIFA World Cup kicked off in Qatar on November 20, with Ecuador securing a 2-0 win over the hosts in the first game of the tournament.

