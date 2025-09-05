"Honestly, it was the dream of my life" - Real Madrid star details experience of playing alongside Lionel Messi

Real Madrid's new signing, Franco Mastantuono, has admitted that it was a dream come true moment for him to play with Lionel Messi. The 18-year-old started the match against Venezuela, his first match with the Barcelona legend for the national team.
Argentina faced Venezuela in their final FIFA World Cup qualifier at home on Thursday, September 4. Messi scored twice to help seal a 3-0 win, which has now been decided as the final competitive match he would play in front of the home fans.
Mastantuono spoke to the media after the match and admitted that it was a dream come true to play alongside Messi. He hailed the Argentine as his idol and said:
"It was incredible to play with him. Honestly, it was the dream of my life. Doing it on River Plate’s pitch was incredible. I’ve always said it, he’s been my idol since I was a kid. I watched him his entire career and seeing him play the way he did."
Mastantuono added that Messi was angry at him during the match for not passing the ball and choosing to shoot instead. He said:
"He wanted to kill me, but he understood. I apologized for the play.”
Lionel Messi has revealed that he will not be playing in the qualifier against Ecuador. The Inter Miami captain aims to rest and manage his workload this season in preparation for the FIFA World Cup next summer.
Real Madrid star hailed Lionel Messi as the best in the world earlier this summer
Real Madrid teenager Franco Mastantuono hailed Lionel Messi as the best player at his unveiling earlier this summer. He added that Jude Bellingham is also one of his idols and said:
"Many [role models]. Madrid has incredible players every season; the best are here. It's great to be at a club like Madrid, with the players they have and have had. I was just with Bellingham today. I ran into him. He gave me a wonderful welcome. I admire him greatly. I love him. For me, it's Messi. I'm Argentine, and for me, he's the best."
Xabi Alonso was asked whether the club was planning to discuss the youngster with the Barcelona legend as the best, but the new manager was not impressed with the journalist. He hit back saying it was easy to understand why the choice was clear and said:
"Recommendation for what? To tell him who his favorite player should be? No, look, I can see the logic in his favorite player being Lionel Messi. Being Argentine, being left-footed, it’s no surprise to me."
Real Madrid signed Franco Mastantuono this summer from River Plate for €45 million. He had to wait until August to make the switch as he had yet to turn 18.