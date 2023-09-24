"Honestly embarrassed for your fanbase", "Wrong club to to be saying that to" - Fans react to West Ham's 'cringe' chant during defeat to Liverpool

Fans on X were 'embarrassed' for West Ham United's fanbase after the visitors reportedly chanted 'Champions of Europe, we know what we are' against Liverpool at Anfield.

The chant, as per @WestHam_Central on X, came during the start of the league game on Sunday (24 September) in the away end. The Hammers, of course, are the reigning UEFA Europa Conference League champions after beating Fiorentina in the final last season.

It was their first major piece of silverware in 43 years. Apart from the UECL, the London-based club won the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup in the 1964-1965 season but have never laid their hands on the UEFA Champions League trophy.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have won the trophy six times — a record for an English club. They have reached the final of the competition thrice under Jurgen Klopp, winning the 2018-2019 edition by beating Tottenham Hotspur in the final.

After learning about the tongue-in-cheek chant being sung at Anfield by West Ham fans, one fan tweeted:

"Imagine singing that at Anfield of all places. Honestly embarrassed for your fanbase."

A West Ham fan chimed in and wrote:

"That’s embarrassing won’t lie. Wrong club to be saying that to 😭"

Another fan described the chant as 'cringe' and wrote:

"Holy cringe"

The title of the 'Champions of Europe', in the truest sense of the phrase, currently rests with Manchester City. They won the trophy for the first time in their history, doing so by beating Inter Milan 1-0 in last season's final in Istanbul.

Liverpool go up to second in the table after win against West Ham United

For the third game in a row, Liverpool secured a win by a 3-1 scoreline. But contrary to the wins against LASK Linz and Wolverhampton Wanderers, the Reds didn't concede first against West Ham United.

Mohamed Salah won and converted a penalty early in the first half before Jarrod Bowen's well-placed header leveled the scoreline just before halftime. The Reds took the lead at the hour mark when Alexis Mac Allister's lobbed through ball was finished by Darwin Nunez.

It was the Argentina international's first assist for the Reds and Nunez's fourth goal across competitions this season. Super-sub Diogo Jota sealed the scoreline five minutes from time after flicking in Virgil van Dijk's headed pass from an unmissable range.

The win takes Liverpool to second in the table. They have 16 points from six games so far and trail league leaders Manchester City by two points. Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur's 2-2 draw at the Emirates on the same day ensured the Reds opened up a two-point gap over both north London clubs.