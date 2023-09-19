“Hope he enjoyed the Pizza” – MLS icon takes swipe at Lionel Messi after Inter Miami loss to Atlanta United

Former US footballer Alexi Lalas fired shots at Lionel Messi following his absence in Inter Miami's 5-2 defeat against Atalanta United on Saturday, September 16.

The Argentine icon missed the MLS clash after picking up a knock while on international duty. He missed the second of the two World Cup qualification matches against Bolivia after being withdrawn in the first versus Ecuador due to fatigue.

Messi drew attention after he was spotted enjoying a pizza from Bancheros Miami hours before Inter Miami's game against Atalanta United. Believing it to be a sign that Messi could be left out of the matchday squad, many criticized the player's choice of topping on the pizza (tomatoes, onions, and olives).

Joining the bandwagon was Lalas, who took to X to address Messi's absence from Saturday's fixture.

"Lionel Messi has proven to be the difference when he plays for @InterMiamiCF. Club’s responsibility is to do everything to make the playoffs. Maybe it’s a “lose the battle win the war” situation. But if Miami misses playoffs by a few points, it’s a bad look. Hope he enjoyed the pizza," he wrote.

Currently placed 14th in the MLS standings, Inter Miami will have to finish in the top nine to qualify for the playoffs. They are seven points adrift of ninth-placed DC United, who've played two games more than the Miami-based outfit.

"Our focus is on the 27th" - Inter Miami coach Gerardo Martino provides reason for Lionel Messi's absence in MLS clash

Inter Miami boss Gerardo Martino clarified the reasons behind leaving out Lionel Messi from his matchday squad as the Floridian side lost 5-2 to Atlanta United last weekend.

The Barcelona legend has been pivotal to his new club's success since arriving this summer. He has bagged 11 goals and five assists in just 11 appearances across competitions while managing to secure his first piece of silverware in the USA in the form of the Leagues Cup.

Claiming that the side's focus is on winning the US Open Cup, Martino said (via Goal):

"But we have the [Open Cup Final] on the 27th, so sometimes there are difficult decisions, because these are also decisive matches. But the reality is that there is a final set for the 27th. That’s just one game, for a title."

"The league is seven, eight more dates, and [even] if we win them all, it is not certain we get in. We started this run way behind," he added.

It seems reasonable that Martino wishes for Messi's presence in the upcoming final against Houston Dynamo amid fitness concerns. Before that, two league fixtures against Toronto and Orlando City await Inter Miami.