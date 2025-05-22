"Hope everyone had a fantastic Wednesday" - Leeds star Harry Gray aims cheeky dig at Harry Maguire after Manchester United UEL final loss

Leeds United's Harry Gray has taken a cheeky dig at Manchester United's Harry Maguire after the Red Devils' Europa League final defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday, May 21. The teenage attacker posted an Instagram story, seemingly in retaliation for Maguire's old post where the defender made fun of a Leeds United defeat.

Gray waited a whole year to get his revenge on Maguire. The former Leicester City man had posted "Hope everyone is having a fantastic Sunday," with an image of Southampton fans celebrating after Leeds United lost the Championship playoff final in 2024.

The 16-year-old, a year on, posted a story on Instagram soon after the Europa League final. He reshared Tottenham's post of the players lifting the trophy and wrote (via SportBible),

"Hope everyone had a fantastic Wednesday."

The teenager had another reason to keenly follow the match, as his elder brother Archie Gray was in the Tottenham squad for the final. The 19-year-old came on for the final minutes of the match to see out the 1-0 lead.

Ruben Amorim vows not to quit after Manchester United after Europa League loss

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim reaffirmed that he will not leave the Red Devils after a poor season. He admitted it was a hard time for him and the club, but vowed that they would fight together to get back to the top. He told the media after the match on Wednesday night (via Premier League's official website):

"In this moment, I’m not going to be here defending myself. It’s not my style, I cannot do it. It’s really hard for me. I have nothing to show to the fans and say ‘I’m going to improve because of this, I have these problems’.

"In this moment it’s a little bit of faith, so let’s see. I’m always open. If the board and the fans feel I’m not the right guy, I will go in the next day without any conversation about compensation, but I will not quit. I’m really confident about my job and, as you can see, I will not change anything in the way I do things."

Manchester United, currently 16th, can finish with a maximum of 42 points this season in the Premier League. They have collected just nine points in the league since the turn of the year.

