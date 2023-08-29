"Hope we get it done", "Klopp and Schmadke cooking something" - Liverpool fans feel transfer is edging closer as £70m target misses Carabao Cup clash

Liverpool fans have reacted to the omission of transfer target Cheick Doucouré from Crystal Palace's squad that will take on Plymouth Argyle in the Carabao Cup. The 23-year-old Mali international wasn't included in Palace's starting XI for the game, nor was he named among the substitutes.

Doucoure is currently a transfer option for Liverpool, who are keen on strengthening their midfield department before the transfer window comes to a close on Friday (September 1).

The Reds were dealt a double transfer blow earlier this month as they lost two transfer targets, Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, to Chelsea. Both players favored a move to West London as opposed to Anfield, despite the Reds' interest in the duo.

Klopp's team eventually turned to Japanese midfielder Wataru Endo, whom they signed from VFB Stuttgart for £16 million.

Another name being linked with a possible move to Anfield before the end of the summer transfer window is Doucouré. His recent omission from his side's Carabao Cup match-day squad has raised suggestions that a move to Liverpool could be imminent.

Reacting via a tweet on Twitter (X), one fan said:

"Doucoure just rested, right? Nothing else?

Another fan tweeted:

"No Doucoure 🤔. Probably just a day off.

Check out other reaction from fans, that is currently trending online.

Doucoure is currently being valued by Crystal Palace at around £70 million, as quoted by the Daily Mail. He joined the Eagles last summer from Lens and went on to win Crystal Palace's Player of the Year award for the 2022–23 football campaign.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool will eventually succeed in their pursuit of the Mali international this summer. He has since made three Premier League appearances for Palace this season.

Jurgen Klopp ranks Liverpool's comeback against Newcastle United over that of Barcelona in the UCL

The Reds boss has revealed that his side's incredible 2-1 win over Newcastle United has surpassed that heroic 4-0 comeback against Barcelona in the UCL in 2019.

Liverpool endured a frustrating afternoon at St. James Park. They played with 10 men and were a goal down for a large part of the game against the Magpies.

The Reds eventually managed to turn things around and seal all three points, as substitute Darwin Nunez netted two late goals to ensure the dramatic comeback.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Klopp said:

"If it was one of my best victories as a coach? Certainly! It was more difficult than the Barcelona game because we were not at Anfield."Oh my god - how much I enjoyed that. At half-time I said if we can turn this it is something we can tell our grandkids. I see mine in 10 days so I can tell them."

He added:

"With 10 men, in my history with over 1000 [matches] I never had something like that in that way. Against a team like Newcastle. In an atmosphere like that."

The Reds are currently fourth in the PL with seven points after three games played so far. They have picked up two wins and one draw, which came against Chelsea on match day one.