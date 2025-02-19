"Hope I don't see him play for Liverpool again", "Might have just cost us the title" - Fans rip into Reds star for showing in 2-2 Aston Villa draw

Liverpool fans on X have criticized Darwin Nunez for his underwhelming performance during their 2-2 draw against Aston Villa. The two sides played out an entertaining end-to-end game during in the Premier League at Villa Park on Wednesday, February 19.

A poor giveaway from Aston Villa right-back Andres Garcia led to Mohamed Salah breaking the deadlock with a simple finish in the 29th minute. However, the hosts responded well, taking the lead before half-time following well-worked goals from Youri Tielemans (38') and Ollie Watkins (45+3').

Liverpool had a dominant start to the second half with Diogo Jota's effort crashing against the crossbar in the 60th minute. Trent Alexander-Arnold's deflected effort found the back of the net a minute later to level the scores. Arne Slot then subbed on Darwin Nunez for Diogo Jota as the Reds probed for a winner.

Nunez had a golden opportunity to win the game for the Reds minutes later, after Dominik Szoboszlai selflessly squared the ball to him. Despite having an open goal at his mercy, the Uruguayan striker blasted the ball over the bar, resulting in Liverpool dropping two points.

One fan posted:

"I hope I don't see Nunez play for Liverpool again."

Another fan tweeted:

"Nunez might have just cost us the title. Get rid of him."

Other fans reacted below:

"Nunez is klopp's biggest L icl," one fan commented

"Nunez should be made walk home. Beyond abysmal," another added

"He can’t be a footballer. I’ve defended him but this the final straw. He is so unbelievably bad," one fan stated

"Nunez needs to go. Came on and had two massive chances. Before he came on, we looked like scoring a winner. He kills off games, but not good in a good way, sadly," another chimed in

How did Liverpool fare during their 2-2 draw against Aston Villa?

Liverpool's title aspirations were dealt a massive blow as they dropped points for the second time in three games following their 2-2 draw against Aston Villa. They remain at the top of the Premier League table with 61 points from 26 games, eight points above Arsenal, who have a game in hand.

Villa had more possession with 53 percent of the ball, completing 376 passes with an accuracy of 84 percent. Meanwhile, the Reds had 47 percent possession and completed 340 passes with an accuracy of 85 percent, via FotMob.

Arne Slot and Co. had more chances going forward, landing 17 shots in total with three being on target. However, they missed two big chances and had an xG of 2.44. In comparison, the hosts mustered nine shots in total with four being on target (xG of 0.73).

