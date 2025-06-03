"Hope he won't have a lot of influence" - Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann on Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of Nations League S/F

Germany national team head coach Julian Nagelsmann has praised the ability of Cristiano Ronaldo. Ahead of his side's clash against Portugal in the semifinals of the Nations League on June 4, the former Bayern Munich boss said (via The CR7 Timeline on Twitter):

"He's had an outstanding career over so many years. Performing at this level for so long is extraordinary. He's scored so many goals and had a lot of influence on the teams he played for. I hope he won't have a lot of influence on tomorrow's game.

"Despite his age, he's still very dangerous, a goal threat and strong in the air in the penalty box. We have to be wary of that tomorrow.”

The two European giants will face off after securing their spots in the final four. Germany beat Italy 5-4 on aggregate, while Portugal overcame Denmark by a scoreline of 5-3 in the previous round. In the other semifinal, defending Euros champion Spain will face off against France.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo has been in good touch in this edition of the Nations League, currently the fourth-highest top scorer with six goals. His record on the international stage is impeccable. His mark of 136 goals for Portugal is the highest ever by any player in the history of the men's game.

Cristiano Ronaldo stance on future revealed as Al-Nassr contract comes to an end: Reports

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to extend his stay with the club. According to journalist Santi Aouna, the Portuguese hero will sign an extension with the Saudi Pro League club to prolong his stay in Riyadh.

Rumors were swirling over the 40-year-old's future at the club, with talks that he wanted to play in the Club World Cup. Brazilian side Botafogo, Mexican team Monterrey, and fellow SPL outfit Al-Hilal were touted as possible destinations as all three clubs were in the tournament.

However, those rumors are set to be quashed as it was reported that Ronaldo would remain at the club. He is expected to become a major decision-maker over the team's activity in the transfer window as well.

The report further claims that signing a left winger, a centre-back, and a defensive midfielder has been identified as priorities for the club. They have been linked with Liverpool star Luis Diaz and Feyenoord defender David Hancko, according to Fabrizio Romano. With the legendary forward yet to win any major silverware with Al-Nassr, it remains to be seen what they will do to strengthen their side.

