"Hope the record is broken" - Wayne Rooney hopes Marcus Rashford 'fu***ng gets his head out of his a***' and breaks Manchester United goal record

Wayne Rooney has urged Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford to break United's highest goalscoring record. Rooney currently holds the record himself, scoring 253 goals in all competitions for the club.

Rashford, meanwhile, has 93 goals so far in his time with the club's senior side. The 24-year-old forward, however, has been going through a rough patch this season. He has made 26 appearances in all competitions so far and has scored just five goals and made two assists.

5 Goals

2 Assists



Marcus Rashford after 26 games played last season:



14 Goals

5 Assists



A worrying drop off this season.



Speaking at a black-tie event in Manchester on Saturday, Rooney said of Rashford's form:

“To get the record and be Manchester United’s highest goal scorer, it is f***ing massive. But I hope the record is broken. What I hope is that Marcus Rashford f***ing gets his head out of his a**e and goes and breaks that record. He’s a Manchester lad.”

Besides United's all-time goalscoring record, Rooney also holds England's all-time goalscoring record with 53 goals. He was also recently introduced in the Premier League Hall of Fame. He scored 208 goals in the English top flight for Everton and United and also won the title five times.

Arsenal are reportedly interested in Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford

While Rooney hopes for Rashford to break the club's all-time goalscoring record, the youngster could not even be at Old Trafford next season.

The 24-year-old forward is having a tough season at United. Due to lack of form, he has often been replaced by Anthony Elanga either in the starting XI or during the match. He has received a lot of criticism from fans and pundits alike.

This even saw him confront a fan after United were eliminated from the Round of 16 of the Champions League against Atletico Madrid.

Arsenal are interested in signing the forward if he decides to move on, according to Mirror. Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah both run out of their respective contracts in the summer and a renewal seems unlikely. Hence, the London club will be in the market for a striker.

The Gunners are in the market for a frontline striker and will add the name of Manchester United's striker to their hit-list.



United currently have Jadon Sancho, Elanga, Cristiano Ronaldo, Jesse Lingard and Edinson Cavani as their forwards alongside Rashford. Anthony Martial is currently on loan at Sevilla.

Moreover, Ronaldo, Lingard, Cavani and Martial's futures with the club are uncertain, with the latter three almost certain to leave. Hence, Manchester United might want to keep hold of Rashford to not completely deplete their attack ahead of the next season.

