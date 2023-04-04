“Hope this savage blow isn’t career ending” – Piers Morgan brutally trolls Harry Kane over embarrassing incident 

British broadcaster Piers Morgan took shots at Harry Kane, who went down after Abdoulaye Doucoure touched his face. The Everton star was sent off as the referee felt the contact was too much on the Tottenham star.

Michael Keane scored a stunner late in the game to seal a draw at home against Tottenham. Kane scored early in the second half to hand Spurs the lead but could not get all three points.

Taking to Twitter soon after the red card incident, Morgan joked that he hopes Kane recovers from the career-ending blow. He tweeted:

"Thoughts and prayers for Harry Kane tonight - hope this savage blow isn't career-ending."

Harry Kane called out for playacting against Everton

Danny Murphy was on talkSPORT after Tottenham's draw against Everton and claimed the touch was not enough to send the forward crashing to the ground. He said:

"Not enough to send him on the floor, he's embarrassing himself. Why's he gone over like that stitching someone up? Doucoure would've been sent off anyway. A little flick to the face does not send you the ground like you've just been punched. But Doucoure's an idiot. He knows the rules, he's let his team down."

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher was also of the same opinion on Sky Sports and said:

"Harry Kane shouldn't be going down for that. It can still be a red card for putting your hand in someone's face, Doucoure is wrong. But I wouldn't go down there as a player, there's nowhere near enough to make you go down. If my son did that I'd be embarrassed."

He continued:

"The thing I really don't like is players trying to get fellow professionals booked or sent off. I've got no problem with someone going down, winning a free-kick and jumping back up on their feet. He stays down rolling around when there's nothing wrong with him. Is that enough to make him go down?"

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville was also on Monday Night Football sitting along with Carragher and added:

"If we're in our dressing rooms, we're going 'well done Harry, you got him sent off'. I wouldn't do it, but I wouldn't mind my striker doing it."

