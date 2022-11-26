“Hope USA wins”, “It’s a crime not to have him” – England fans make surprise plea to start 24-year-old star after he is omitted from the playing XI for FIFA World Cup game against USA

Fans are not happy to see Trent Alexander-Arnold named on the bench once again for England's FIFA World Cup clash against the USA.

Having beaten Iran 6-2 in their 2022 FIFA World Cup opener, England will take to the field again in Qatar today (25 November). They are set to face the USA in their second group-stage match of the tournament.

The Three Lions will be determined to make it two wins from two matches at the World Cup today. The Yanks, on the other hand, go into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw with Wales in their opener.

With less than an hour to go until kick-off, England have announced their starting line-up for the match. Gareth Southgate has notably made no changes to the team that beat Iran earlier this week.

This means Kieran Trippier has once again been preferred to Liverpool star Alexander-Arnold at right-back. The 24-year-old remained an unused substitute in the team's victory over Iran and will warm the bench today as well.

Southgate is confident that his preferred starting XI will get the job done against the USA today. Many fans, though, do not appear to be happy with the manager's decision to leave Alexander-Arnold out. One supporter wrote on Twitter:

"Trent’s not starting for England so hope USA wins."

Another supporter tweeted:

"In no world is Kieran Trippier half the player Trent Alexander-Arnold is. He’s a f**king world-class player. It’s a crime not to have him in your first eleven. Also, [Harry] Maguire over [Ben] White should be investigated by the FA and FIFA."

Here are some more reactions to Southgate leaving Alexander-Arnold out of his first XI to face the Yanks:

Colleen Brigid @87colB Southgate just wasting trent Alexander Arnold time again hate the 🤡🤡🤡 Southgate just wasting trent Alexander Arnold time again hate the 🤡🤡🤡

𝔷 • 🇲🇦🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @jnkaism can i get some trent ball today can i get some trent ball today https://t.co/2IRDDkiHQc

spencer/robin @mis4nas get trent off that bench for the love of god get trent off that bench for the love of god

Unlike against Iran, Alexander-Arnold will be hopeful of getting some minutes under his belt against the USA at the Al Bayt Stadium today.

England can confirm FIFA World Cup Round of 16 qualification today

A win against the USA today would see England book their place in the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup. It would see them retain their place at the top of the group table with six points.

The Three Lions are scheduled to face neighbors Wales in their final group match on Tuesday (29 November). Meanwhile, Iran will simultaneously lock horns with the USA in their final game.

A shock win for Tyler Adams and Co. today, on the other hand, would see them go atop the table with four points. Southgate's side would nevertheless be in a good position to qualify for the knockout phase, having scored six goals in their FIFA World Cup opener.

