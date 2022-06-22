“Hopefully they can get that deal done” – Gary Pallister explains why Manchester United must complete move for ‘player ‘that can really express himself’ at Old Trafford

Former Manchester United defender Gary Pallister recently shared his reasons why the Red Devils should go all out to sign Frenkie de Jong.

The Barcelona midfielder has emerged as Erik ten Hag's primary target this summer. The Old Trafford outfit are in serious talks with the Bluagrana over a move.

Pallister has listed four reasons why the 25-year-old will be a good fit for his former club, telling the Metro:

“Hopefully they can get that deal done. De Jong is at the right age, has plenty of experience and is the type of player that can really express himself at a place like United.

“He is used to the pressure and the spotlight having been at Barcelona, so he would certainly tick a box.”

He added that the Camp Nou outfit will try to get Manchester United to meet their full valuation of the Netherlands international.

“Barcelona know how desperate United are to bring in players. They are going to push to the nth degree to get whatever money they can and that is the case whenever United come knocking. They are still seen as one of the richest clubs in the world.”

Manchester United reportedly tabled a €60m bid for the former Ajax man but their offer was rejected by the Blaugrana.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



Frenkie De Jong on links to Man Utd... "I'm flattered."

Barcelona have an €85m valuation of Frenkie de Jong but United are confident that a deal could be agreed in the coming weeks.

Manchester United's prolonged pursuit of Frenkie de Jong could overshadow the rest of their transfer plans

Erik ten Hag has a major squad overhaul to complete at Old Trafford

Manchester United have entered a new era following Erik ten Hag's arrival. There were also changes in the boardroom, with long-term CEO Ed Woodward being replaced by Richard Arnold.

A busy summer of transfer activities was expected at Old Trafford, with a squad overhaul and rebuild anticipated following their disastrous showing last season.

However, the reality is vastly different and the Red Devils are yet to complete any transfers so far. This is despite seeing several key first-team members depart the club, including Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani and Nemanja Matic.

In contrast, the club's rivals have been busy in the market. Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham have all made signings already.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



Manchester United and Barcelona have been in direct contact today for Frenkie de Jong. Still no agreement on the fee, as Barça told Man Utd they won't sell FdJ for less than €86m. Barcelona want full fee guaranteed, also because of La Liga rules to reinvest money.

Frenkie de Jong's proposed transfer has dominated the headlines in recent weeks. That has threatened to overshadow any other plans Erik ten Hag might have this summer.

This is hardly ideal, considering the scale of rebuilding needed in the squad. Manchester United need to complete De Jong's transfer as soon as possible so they can shift their focus to other pressing needs in their squad.

