“Hopefully we can do a job on him as well” – Middlesbrough’s Dael Fry eager to face Cristiano Ronaldo challenge during Manchester United visit

Middlesbrough defender Dael Fry is looking forward to facing the might of Cristiano Ronaldo when his team take on Manchester United in the FA Cup on Friday night.

The underdogs will travel to Old Trafford with the hope of causing an upset, and reaching the fifth round of the competition at their mighty hosts' expense. It comes just a day before Ronaldo turns 37, with the player eager to return to the playing XI after sitting out the win over Aston Villa in the last round.

The Manchester United attacker hasn't scored in 2022 so far, drawing a blank in all four appearances in the new year, and will be hungry to end the drought.

Fry, who's likely to start at the heart of Middlesbrough's defence, will be tasked with the job of keeping the big man quiet. He seemed confident in a pre-match conference, telling Northern Echo:

“I am looking forward to going to Old Trafford and playing against probably one of the best to ever play the game in (Cristiano) Ronaldo. I’ve thought about it quite a lot, to be honest.”

“I’ve thought about just kind of being stood near him and going, ‘Alright mate’, and see what he says. But even just to be stood that close to him will be crazy, but hopefully we can do a job on him as well.”

Ronaldo last played in the FA Cup 13 years ago. He has faced Middlesbrough 14 times in his career, all coming during his first spell with United. The 36-year-old struck five goals and made three more assists against Boro during that period. He ended on the winning side on half of those occasions, losing only twice.

Joe Lumley looked up to Manchester United goalkeepers while growing up

Middlesbrough goalkeeper Joe Lumley, who has kept ten clean sheets in the Championship this season, is excited to play at Old Trafford. He said that he looked up to some of Manchester United's legendary goalkeepers while growing up and hopes to feature at Old Trafford on Friday, saying:

“Of course I’ve thought about it. Since I’ve been young, I’ve watched the big goalkeepers. (Peter) Schmeichel was the really big one, but that was when I was really young.

“Van der Sar was the keeper that I used to look up to – (Edwin) van der Sar and Shay Given. They were the two I really admired, and one was a United goalie. It would be great to play. Obviously that’s down to the manager’s decision, but if I do, I’m sure it will be a brilliant experience, and I can’t wait for it.”

Middlesbrough haven't won at Old Trafford in almost two decades, so Lumley and co. will have their task cut out.

