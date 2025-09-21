"Hopefully we can keep seeing this version of him" - Mikel Merino hails Arsenal summer signing's 'massive impact' at club since arrival

Mikel Merino has praised Arsenal's summer signing Martin Zubimendi. He lauded the Spaniard's impact and said that he's a big friend of his.

The Gunners signed Zubimendi from Real Sociedad for a reported fee of €65 million in the summer. He has made five appearances for them across competitions, starting every game. He also scored a brace in their 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest at home last week.

In a recent interview with Hayters TV, Mikel Merino spoke about Zubimendi and said:

“Yeah, a very good player and a very nice kid, I am really happy and pleased to have him here, he’s a big friend of mine. Massive impact from early on, hopefully we can keep seeing this version of him.”

Zubimendi and Merino have shared the pitch 175 times for the likes of Arsenal, Spain, and Real Sociedad. Merino moved to the Emirates from Sociedad last summer.

The duo have helped the Gunners win four of their opening five games across competitions, with the only defeat coming against Liverpool. They beat Athletic Club 2-0 at the San Mames Stadium in the UEFA Champions League in their last game midweek.

Martin Zubimendi opens up about his experience of joining Arsenal

In a recent interview, Zubimendi also spoke about his experience in English football so far, telling Arsenal.com:

“It’s been good. I’ve settled in well because everyone has made it really easy for me. I’ve played in the Premier League but I also played a lot in pre-season which helped me too, and I think it’s reflected in my performances on the pitch."

“I feel at ease and I’m really pleased with how things have gone, coming to Arsenal is obviously a big change. It’s natural to feel a bit anxious about what might happen, but everything has gone very smoothly and naturally. People have treated me really well, and I think that’s showing on the pitch too. This is a huge moment in my career. It’s the move I was looking for, one I wanted to make. Of course, it’s a big change, but I’m ready.”

The Gunners are third in the Premier League standings, but could move to second if they draw against or beat Manchester City at the Emirates on Sunday. Post this, they will face Port Vale in the EFL Cup Third Round on September 25, and Newcastle United away in the league three days later.

