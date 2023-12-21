"Hopefully we can do that" – Arsenal star chalks out plan to beat Liverpool at Anfield

Arsenal star Leandro Trossard has opened up on how his team can beat Liverpool at Anfield in a top of the Premier League table match on Saturday (December 23).

The Gunners, who missed out on the league title by five points past campaign, are atop the 2023-24 table with 39 points from 17 outings. Jurgen Klopp's outfit, on the other hand, are second with 38 points.

During a recent interview with Canal+, Trossard shared his two cents on Arsenal's upcoming Premier League clash against the Merseyside outfit. He opined (h/t The Standard):

"They have such a good squad and such a great team, and you can tell how they are evolving this season as well, how well they are doing. It is always a really tough place to go to get points from, so we have to be so, so good in the game and on the day to get away with points and, hopefully, the three points."

Urging his teammates to believe in themselves, Trossard concluded:

"I think we are in a good moment now. We had a really good game [in a 2-0 win] against Brighton. We have got the momentum going again and we have such a good squad. If everyone is at their best, we can beat them there. Obviously, there are numerous factors that can decide a game – but we have to believe in ourselves that we can win there. Hopefully we can do that."

Trossard, 29, has netted six goals and laid out two assists in 20 games, including 10 starts, across all competitions for the Gunners this term.

Chris Sutton predicts scoreline of upcoming clash between Liverpool & leaders Arsenal

In his column for the BBC, ex-Chelsea forward Chris Sutton predicted a narrow 2-1 win for Liverpool in their upcoming Premier League showdown against Arsenal. He wrote:

"I think it will be pretty cagey because the Gunners are not as expansive as they were last season, but they still carry a threat. I think this will be tight, but Liverpool are at home and I just don't see them drawing another blank. They only know one way to play, they will take the game to Arsenal – and I think they will edge it."

Liverpool, who have registered 18 wins out of 26 overall outings so far this season, have not lost to Arsenal at home in the league since 2012.

The Gunners, who were held to a 2-2 draw at Anfield last season, have registered just four victories in their last 21 meetings against Liverpool.