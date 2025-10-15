"Hopefully the coach is at home watching" - Arsenal star sends message to boss Mikel Arteta over game time after showing for national team

Denmark star Christian Norgaard has sent a message to Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta after playing the whole game against Greece. The midfielder wants to start matches for the Gunners, but understands that he has competition for his place.

Speaking to the media after the 3-1 win, Norgaard hilariously claimed that he hoped Arteta saw the match, as he wanted the Gunners manager to see that he was ready to start games. He added that it was important for him to prove it on the international stage to get minutes at the Premier League club and said (via Metro):

"It’s also important for me to get these minutes to show the club that I can get through these games. I think now, considering how few minutes I’ve played with Arsenal, there were no flaws, no cramps or anything. Hopefully the coach is at home watching to see that I can handle it physically."

However, he admitted that there is competition for his place and praised Martin Zubimendi. The Denmark star hopes to get enough minutes with the club playing three competitions until the end of December and said:

"I hope so but time will tell. We have many talented players. the guy I’m playing against [Martin Zubimendi] is struggling [said jokingly]! He played for Spain the other day in Denmark and did excellently. There are many matches and I hope, of course, it will be rotated a bit. We also have both the Carabao Cup and the Champions League, as well as the Premier League, so, of course, I hope he also looks my way so that I am in an better position for the next international matches."

The Gunners signed Norgaard from Brentford in the summer, but the midfielder has played just 207 minutes after suffering an injury early in the season.

Arsenal set to be Christian Norgaard's final club outside Denmark

Christian Norgaard spoke to Danish outlet Bold earlier this month, revealing that he has made a decision regarding his future. He claimed that Arsenal were set to be his final club outside Denmark and said:

“I can guarantee that Arsenal will be my last club abroad. I still want to return to Brondby when my contract at Arsenal expires. My contract is two years with an option for a further year.”

Norgaard played for Hamburger SV, Fiorentina, and Brentford before getting his move to the Emirates earlier this year.

