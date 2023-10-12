"Hopefully convincing him to come back" - Fans react as Manchester United star is spotted having a meal with David de Gea

Fans on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) are reacting after David de Gea was spotted having a meal with Manchester United's Sergio Reguilon.

De Gea left the Red Devils in the summer as a free agent and hasn't signed with a new club yet. Despite rumors swirling about clubs across the world being interested in the Spaniard, De Gea hasn't committed his future to any team.

Reguilon, meanwhile, completed a surprise loan move to the Old Trafford club from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer transfer market. The duo caught up for a meal and an image of them percolated on social media.

De Gea is a bonafide United legend and kept 190 clean sheets for the club in 545 appearances. He won the Premier League Golden Glove award in 2022-23, his last season as a United player.

The Red Devils, though, couldn't come to terms with the Spaniard regarding an extension. They have since signed Andre Onana from Inter Milan, with many opining that the Cameroonian is the perfect fit for the style of play Erik ten Hag is looking to impose. Onana, however, has been shaky and is yet to win over the United faithful.

Hence, one fan, unsurprisingly, urged for De Gea to come back to Old Trafford, commenting on the image with Reguilon:

"Hopefully convincing him to come back."

Manchester United legend Roy Keane leaves TV panel in stitches with his latest David de Gea remarks

David de Gea was one of Manchester United's most reliable players since joining the club back in 2011-12. There have been multiple occasions when the Spaniard has single-handedly helped United win important points.

That said, it could be argued that De Gea was susceptible to mistakes during the latter stages of his Old Trafford stint. Roy Keane was one of the most vocal critics of the Spaniard. However, in a recent episode of the Stick to Football podcast, Keane made a u-turn. When asked by Gary Neville whether he thought parting ways with De Gea was the right call for Manchester United, Keane said (via talkSPORT):

"No, I would have kept him."

The comment left the other members of the panel in hysteria. Keane then went on to add:

“Huge mistake letting him go. Can we not get him back? He’s on a free. No, he had to go. He was making too many mistakes.”

De Gea's replacement Onana is yet to properly find his feet at the Old Trafford club. While Onana is a brilliant distributor, his shot-stopping ability remains a point of debate.