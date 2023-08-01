“Hopefully when we face each other we can exchange shirts” – Orlando City star on ‘dream come true’ moment of facing Lionel Messi

Orlando City winger Martin Ezequiel Ojeda recently revealed that he is looking forward to sharing the pitch with Lionel Messi. Inter Miami are set to take on Orlando City in the Leagues Cup Round of 32 tomorrow (August 2) at the DRV PNK Stadium.

Lionel Messi was officially confirmed as an Inter Miami player on July 15, penning a two-and-half-year deal with the MLS club. The 36-year-old was unveiled to the fans the next day at their home stadium.

The Argentine icon made an instant impact on his debut against Cruz Azul on July 21. He scored a last-minute free-kick, helping Inter Miami win 2-1 in their Leagues Cup group-stage clash.

Lionel Messi followed this up with a stellar performance against Atlanta United on July 25. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner scored a brace and registered an assist as Inter Miami cruised to a comfortable 4-0 win.

Martin Ezequiel Ojeda gave his thoughts on Messi joining Inter Miami (via Elonce):

“For my part, I am very happy that Messi is coming. Although it was just unfortunate that he came to play for our classic, the fact that he is here with us in this league is great news because he is going to help us all grow a lot."

The 24-year-old added:

“This is a football that was already growing and the arrival of the best footballer in the world will help MLS to be seen in all parts of the world. Hopefully when we face each other in the classic we can change shirts. Being on the same court as him would be a dream come true.”

Orlando City are currently fifth in the MLS Eastern Conference standings with 37 points while Inter Miami are at the bottom of the table in 15th place. However, Lionel Messi and Co. will be confident of securing a positive result to continue their Leagues Cup campaign.

Lionel Messi surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo to become the footballer with most Guinness World Records

Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi recently surpassed Al-Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo to become the footballer with the most Guinness World Records.

Having one Guinness World Record is a massive feat for most, but Messi has a whopping 41 such records to his name.

Guinness World Records posted the following on their official Twitter page today (August 1). Their top five list depicted the 'Most Guinness World Records Titles Achieved By Footballers.'

"For now, Messi is clear of Ronaldo. Lionel Messi has 41 @GWR titles whereas Cristiano Ronaldo has 40."

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner leads the list with 41 records. Cristiano Ronaldo is second with 40. Robert Lewandowski (nine), Kylian Mbappe (five), and Neymar (four) complete the top five.