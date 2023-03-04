"Hopefully the first of many" - Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates honor of being named Saudi Pro League's player of the month for February

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo reacted to being named the Saudi Pro League's player of the month for February. Ronaldo put in magnificent performances last month, scoring eight goals and providing two assists, including two hat-tricks. The Portuguese was awarded the Player of the Month award for his displays.

He was awarded the trophy after Al-Nassr's last-ditch win against Al-Batin in the Saudi Pro League. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner recently reacted to the personal accolade, writing:

"Happy to win the February Player of the month award for the Roshn Saudi League. Hopefully the 1st of many! Proud to be part of this team. @AlNassrFC."

Cristiano Ronaldo @Cristiano Happy to win the February Player of the month award for the Roshn Saudi League. Hopefully the 1st of many! Proud to be part of this team @AlNassrFC Happy to win the February Player of the month award for the Roshn Saudi League. Hopefully the 1st of many! Proud to be part of this team @AlNassrFC 💙💛 https://t.co/YbvHyKiS9n

Since joining Al-Nassr as a free agent, Cristiano Ronaldo has found his form back. His recent showings have been crucial in Rudi Garcia's team staying atop the SPL table. They currently have 46 points from 19 matches and are leading second-placed Al-Ittihad by two points.

Defending champions Al-Hilal, meanwhile, are in fifth place with 33 points. They have played three games fewer than Al-Nassr.

The league leaders will return to action on March 9 to take on Al-Ittihad in a top-of-the-table clash.

Cristiano Ronaldo couldn't get on the scoresheet against Al-Batin

Al-Nassr's recent clash with Al-Batin was a nail-biting affair. Renzo Lopez gave the visitors an 17th-minute lead at Mrsool Park.

Cristiano Ronaldo came close to leveling the score on multiple occasions. One of his shots was saved off the goalline. Ronaldo was inches away from scoring two free-kicks. However, Al-Nassr had to wait until injury time for the equalizer, with Abdulrahman Ghareeb netting from a Luiz Gustavo pass.

Two more late goals from Mohammed Al-Fatil and Mohammed Maran in the dying seconds of the 12 minutes of injury time helped Garcia's team secure the win.

Ronaldo couldn't manage to score a goal or provide an assist. He came into the contest having scored two hat-tricks in his last three matches. Given Al-Batin are the bottom-placed team in the SPL table, many expected the Portuguese to shine. Al-Nassr fans will hope he finds his scoring boots against Al-Ittihad.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Liverpool vs Man Utd and other PL GW 26 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes