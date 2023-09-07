"Hopefully Jenni and her colleagues feel valued" - Barcelona star launches astonishing attack on 'pathetic' Luis Rubiales

Barcelona midfielder Oriol Romeu wants Jennifer Hermoso to get the justice she deserves against Luis Rubiales. He believes that the controversy has taken the front page of the newspaper while it should have been the World Cup win.

Rubiales was spotted kissing Hermoso on the stage just minutes before the Spanish players collected the World Cup trophy. She has since revealed that it was not consensual and has filed a case against him.

Speaking top Esport3, Romeu claimed that the Spanish players should know that they are valued and the talk of the town should be about their latest footballing success.

"Hopefully, Jenni and her colleagues feel valued, respected and that the things they are drawing attention to come to the end. The behaviour that has been shown towards them is pathetic and sad."

Romeu continued:

"And I don't want to ignore the fact that they have achieved a World Cup. We are filling the front pages for this issue, which is important, but I would like to highlight what they have done. There is a lot of merit in becoming world champions."

FIFA has handed Luis Rubiales a 90-day ban and they have started the disciplinary proceedings.

Luis Rubiales threatens legal action against Jennifer Hermoso

Luis Rubiales has repeatedly stated that he is the victim and Jennifer Hermoso is spreading lies to defame him. He added that he would not be resigning from his post and added that he had permission from the footballer for the kiss.

He called a press conference, which was thought to be to announce his resignation, but he said:

"The time has come to say something. I was wrong and it was not the time to make that gesture. Is it serious enough for me to leave? I am not going to resign. I am not going to resign. I am not going to resign. I'm going to fight until the end."

Rubiales continued:

"Politicians have referred to this action as sexual violence, without consent, assault… these people are trying to assassinate me publicly and I am going to defend myself like all Spaniards, in court."

He added:

"I will take action against these people. I want to give my explanation about the peck, it was a peck. The desire that I could have giving that kiss was the same desire that I could have giving my daughter a kiss, here there was no dominance. It was spontaneous, mutual and consensual. It was consensual. I have a great relationship with all the players and we had very affectionate moments in this tournament."

Luis Rubiales added that Jennifer Hermoso initiated the hug and lifted him, leading to the kiss.