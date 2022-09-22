"Hopefully he is nearly there" - Joe Gomez says Liverpool players are 'excited' to see new signing in action for Jurgen Klopp's side 

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez has stated that he and his teammates are eager to see new signing Calvin Ramsay in action.

The 19-year-old joined the Reds from Aberdeen for £4 million earlier this summer. However, he was diagnosed with a back issue during his medical which has kept him out of action so far.

The Scottish right-back is expected to join the full team in training soon.

Ramsay was signed as a deputy to Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Gomez, who fulfilled the said role last season at times, spoke about Ramsay in an interview with the club's e-magazine Walk On. He said (via Liverpool Echo):

“Calvin seems like a really down-to-earth lad. Obviously, we weren’t able to mix with him in training in pre-season, which was unfortunate, but hopefully he’s nearly there in overcoming that little issue and I think we’re all excited to see him play."

He added:

“He’s obviously a talented player, which is why he’s at this club, and from what he’s like around the place, he seems a nice, humble lad. We’re looking forward to seeing him getting involved on the pitch.”

Ramsay made 39 senior appearances for Aberdeen, contributing one goal and nine assists.

Alexander-Arnold, meanwhile, has come under immense scrutiny this season for his lackadaisical defending. He has scored two goals in nine appearances in all competitions, but has been at fault for multiple goals the Reds have conceded.

Liverpool are currently seventh in the Premier League table, having won just two out of their six matches so far.

Trent Alexander-Arnold on Jurgen Klopp after Liverpool's defeat against Manchester Untied and Napoli

The Reds were beaten 2-1 by arch-rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford in Gameweek 3 of the Premier League.

Alexander-Arnold, in a recent interview with Red Bull, shared how manager Klopp deals with players after such losses. He said (via Liverpool Echo):

"The manager speaks directly after the game and then we have a meeting the following day as well for five minutes or so, and the manager will speak again about the game when he's had a bit more time to process it, and it's not just acting on emotion."

He added:

"That [Manchester United] game was probably the big, bad game we had early on in the season, which was rough. I would say the result felt right because it's what we deserved, but in terms of how we played we didn't feel right on the pitch. It wasn't natural, it didn't happen for us, we really needed to look at ourselves after that. It was a humbling one."

Liverpool bounced back after their defeat against Manchester United, as they beat Bournemouth 9-0 and Newcastle United 2-1. However, they were then held to a goalless draw by rivals Everton and thrashed 4-1 by Napoli in the UEFA Champions League.

They beat Ajax 2-1 in their final game before the international break.

Liverpool will next be in action against Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield on October 1.

