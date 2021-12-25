“Hopefully we are saving our money” – Phil Thompson names 2 players Liverpool must sign

Phil Thompson has urged Liverpool to sign Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham next summer. He believes the Borussia Dortmund duo will improve the current side and no other player would fit Jugen Klopp's system.

Liverpool have been linked with both Dortmund players, and reports suggest the Reds are willing to go all out to get them. Borussia Dortmund are bound to lose Haaland this summer as his release clause comes into effect, but are keen to keep Bellingham for at least another season.

Phil Thompson was talking to the Daily Express when he named the Dortmund duo as the ones Liverpool should target. He added that FSG should be saving money they plan to spend on anyone else and use it to get the youngsters. He said:

"If it was me, things are going well, but we did have issues in centre-mid with the boys. Maybe somebody in that area, because that's where the energy levels come from with our team. So that. I would think up front, I'd think you'd need more backup. I think that's going to be a big area where we sort of need to make sure."

"And I'd like to think our hat is going to be in the ring for some of the big players that are going to be about. Haaland is one, even Bellingham, who I think is going to be a star. These players, I just want us to be asking questions, we need to be in there, and hopefully we are saving our money for a big one," he added.

Liverpool target Erling Haaland to leave Borussia Dortmund

Mino Raiola has confirmed he has plans set for Liverpool target Erling Haaland this summer. The super-agent claims they have been planning the next step for two years, and this summer is the ideal time to move from Dortmund.

He told SPORT1:

"We have been thinking for two years. We have clear ideas of where Haaland should go. We are not influenced by the market. We can influence [things] with a player like Haaland. It's really a second game parallel to football. Two days of matches and five of rumours."

Liverpool have Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, and Diogo Jota fighting for the starting three spots upfront. Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino are also waiting for chances on the bench.

