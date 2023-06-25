“Hopefully, they’re not there!” – Liverpool forward jokes about facing Real Madrid in Europa League next season

Liverpool star Diogo Jota has jokingly said that he hopes to not face Real Madrid in the UEFA Europa League next season. The Reds finished fifth in the Premier League in 2022-23 and will play in Europa's second-tier club competition next season.

Jota joined the Reds from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2020. In his three seasons at the club, the Reds have been knocked out by Los Blancos from the Champions League.

Jota is aiming to win the Europa League with the Merseysiders next season, telling Four Four Two:

“I played in the Europa League before with Wolves. Although the fans are used to playing in the Champions League every single year, and it will feel like a downgrade, it’s still a prestigious competition. We’ll give our best to win it."

He added:

“They (Real Madrid) can somehow finish third in their group and still be in our way. Since I came to Liverpool, I’ve always got knocked out by Real Madrid, so, hopefully, they’re not there!”

Liverpool interested in Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni

According to El Nacional, Liverpool are keen on signing Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni. The Reds are reportedly looking to offer €55 million for the Frenchman.

Los Blancos, though, are not expected to let the player go for less than €80 million. The Spanish giants recently signed Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund. With Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Eduardo Camavinga also in the team, Tchouameni could suffer from a lack of game time.

The Frenchman has been a key player for the Spanish giants since his move last summer. He has made 50 appearances across competitions, registering four assists.

However, the Merseysiders are looking to snap up the player from Los Blancos. The 23-year-old has a bright future ahead and could become a massive player for Jurgen Klopp's team.

