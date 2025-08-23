“Hopefully it turns out to be better” - Al-Nassr fans react as attacker linked with transfer starts alongside Ronaldo in Saudi Super Cup final

Al-Nassr fans on X are left confused as Wesley has been named in the starting XI along with Cristiano Ronaldo against Al Ahli in the Saudi Super Cup final. The Brazilian has been linked with a move to Bologna, and the match could be his final appearance for the Saudi club.

Ad

Jorge Jesus went with a 4-3-3 formation today instead of 4-4-1-1, making a big change from the semifinal win over Al-Ittihad. The manager picked Wesley as the replacement for Sadio Mane, who has been suspended following his red card in the previous match.

Al-Nassr fans are unsure about the decision, as many believe former Chelsea winger Angelo should have gotten the nod. Here are the top reactions after the starting XI was announced:

Ad

Trending

SUPRÉMÈ LËADRRR @loaf_lift Wesley gamble must pay off

Ad

alnassr_ronaldoSUI @smartest_nasr Today could be Wesley’s last Al Nassr Game before he joins Bologna… hopefully it turns out to be better to keep him.. 🙏🇧🇷

Ad

"Hopefully Wesley plays good", said a hopeful fan.

"Nothing much could have been done. I hope Wesley brings his A game, he was good in preseason and makes good runs and crosses, one of which led to Ronaldo's goal during the preseason", added another.

"so the classic 4-3-3? Can Wesley cook as a winger?" questioned the fan.

Ad

"I think it would be better to play Angelo but let's see", added a fan confidently.

Al-Nassr are chasing silverware this season after failing to get over the line last season in all competitions. They have managed just the Arab Club Champions Cup since Cristiano Ronaldo moved to the club in 2022.

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to do more for Al-Nassr and Saudi Arabia

Cristiano Ronaldo spoke to Al-Nassr's media team earlier this summer after penning a new contract at the club. He explained that he wants to help the club for two more seasons and also ensure that the Saudi Pro League gets the credit it deserves. He said:

Ad

“We have shown in the last two years that the league is going up all the time. I am happy because I know that the league is very competitive. Only the people who have never played in Saudi Arabia and know nothing about football say this league is not top five (in the world).

Ad

“I believe 100% in my words, and the people that play in this league know what I am talking about. So this is why I want to stay (in Saudi), because I believe in the project. Not just the next two years but until 2034, which is when the World Cup will be held in Saudi Arabia. I believe that will be the most beautiful World Cup ever.”

Cristiano Ronaldo's new contract will see him remain at the Saudi club until 2027.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More