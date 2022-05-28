"Hopefully, it will be a fantastic game" - Steven Gerrard gives his prediction for the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has given his prediction for the UEFA Champions League final between his former side and Real Madrid on May 28 (Saturday).

The Aston Villa manager knows all about playing in the final of Europe's elite club competition, having led the Reds to a European triumph in 2005.

Gerrard is banking on Liverpool to add yet another trophy to their cabinet against Madrid after winning the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup this season. He said (via LiverpoolEcho):

"I hope they get the outcome that everyone wants, I’m getting excited for the big game. The fans are building up nicely outside the stadium. Hopefully, it will be a fantastic game. I predict a 2-0 Liverpool win.”

Jurgen Klopp's men come into the final as slight favorites. However, the German manager will be wary of a Real Madrid side who have had an incredible journey to the final at the Stade de France.

Whenever Los Blancos seemed down and out in the knockout rounds, they staged iconic comeback victories against the likes of PSG (Round of 16), Chelsea (quarter-finals) and Manchester City (semi-finals).

A look at Liverpool's Champions League triumph in 2005 ahead of final against Real Madrid

A masterful performance for the Reds in Istanbul

Real Madrid's comeback victories have been hugely impressive but none of them are likely to surpass Liverpool's European title win of 2005.

The Reds faced an AC Milan team that were huge favorites to lift the trophy in Istanbul on the night. The Merseyside outfit got off to the worst start possible and headed into half-time trailing the Italian side by three goals.

Paolo Maldini had opened the scoring before Hernan Crespo grabbed a double for Milan in the first half.

In what has been heralded as one of the greatest comebacks in football history, the Anfield giants would fight back in the second half. Steven Gerrard had given the Merseysiders hope before a goal from Vladamir Smicer and a Xabi Alonso penalty shocked the Serie A side.

The final would head to penalties where Jerzy Dudek would become the hero of the piece, saving efforts from Andrea Pirlo and Andriy Shevchenko.

The Reds claimed the Champions League and did so in the most incredible of circumstances on that famous night in Istanbul.

