"Hopefully he will be fine" - Mikel Arteta reveals extent of injury to Arsenal star

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has provided an injury update on right-back Takehiro Tomiyasu as he prepares to head for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Japan international picked up a knock during the Gunners' UEFA Europa League win over FC Zurich. He was forced off the pitch just 15 minutes after coming on in the second half of the encounter at the Emirates last week.

This put a question mark on his availability for Japan in the upcoming World Cup. However, he was named in the 26-man Samurai Blue squad for the tournament, hinting that he would be fit to partake in the quadrennial competition.

Arsenal @Arsenal Off to the World Cup with Japan…



So deserved, Takehiro Tomiyasu Off to the World Cup with Japan…So deserved, Takehiro Tomiyasu 🌏 Off to the World Cup with Japan… So deserved, Takehiro Tomiyasu 👏

Arteta has now given a positive update on Tomiyasu's injury as well. He believes taking him off during Arsenal's win over Zurich did the trick and hopes that the right-back will be fit to represent Japan at the World Cup.

"It’s a small injury for Tomi, he did well to stop during the match, so it’s not going to be a big issue. I think he will be back in a week or so, so hopefully he will be fine to start at the World Cup," the Spanish tactician told the official Arsenal media team (via football.london).

Arteta's comments also seemed to indicate that Tomiyasu will probably not feature for the Gunners in their remaining two encounters before the World Cup break. The north London club are set to face Brighton & Hove Albion in the EFL Cup before playing Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League.

Tomiyasu, meanwhile, has had to face competition from Ben White for the right-back position this season. In all, he has made 17 appearances, which includes just four league starts, for the Arsenal first-team this term, assisting a goal in the process.

afcstuff @afcstuff Hajime Moriyasu (Japan national team manager) on Tomiyasu: “I’ve been told that he can return to work before the start of the World Cup, that he will recover without giving up & face it in good condition.” [Nishinippon] #afc Hajime Moriyasu (Japan national team manager) on Tomiyasu: “I’ve been told that he can return to work before the start of the World Cup, that he will recover without giving up & face it in good condition.” [Nishinippon] #afc https://t.co/6FSn0yPuxN

Arsenal looking set to enter World Cup break as Premier League leaders

Arsenal have had a brilliant season so far under Mikel Arteta and seem to be the only side well-equipped to challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title. The Gunners are currently leading the table with 34 points from 13 matches, two points ahead of second-placed City, having played the same number of matches.

Arteta's side will only have to face a struggling Wolves side at the Molineux in the league before the World Cup-induced break. They look set to enter the brief pause in the club season as Premier League leaders.

Brazil have announced their final 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup! Click here

Poll : 0 votes