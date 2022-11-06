"Hoping for a cameo" "For God's sake, stay fit" - Manchester United fans elated as attacker returns to the squad for Premier League clash against Aston Villa

Manchester United fans are enthused by the return of Anthony Martial, who makes the substitutes bench for the side's encounter with Aston Villa on 6 November.

The Red Devils are looking to continue their hunt for a top-four finish at Villa Park, and Martial's return has come as a welcome boost.

Manchester United have lacked goals in the league, scoring just 17 in 12 fixtures.

Martial has endured injury issues at the start of the season, making just four appearances across competitions.

However, he has impressed in the limited game time he has managed, scoring three goals and providing two goals.

The onus will be on Cristiano Ronaldo to hit form, with the Portuguese struggling in front of goal with just three goals in 15 appearances across competitions.

He lines up in attack as captain with Bruno Fernandes suspended for the game at Villa Park.

Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho join Ronaldo in attack.

Donny van de Beek is in attacking midfield and sits in front of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen.

Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelof, Lisandro Martinez, and Luke Shaw are in defense, with David de Gea again chosen in goal.

Erik ten Hag's side sit fifth in the league with seven wins, two draws, and three defeats in 12 fixtures.

They will be eager to get another victory on the board following their 1-0 win over West Ham United on 30 October.

Fans are delighted to see Martial make his return to the matchday squad, and here are some reactions on Twitter:

AB @ABwoooosh Martial on the bench Martial on the bench 😃

vinod kumar @vk_19912000 Martial is on the bench. A little late with just 1 more PL game left before the break but if he gets his minutes today, it'll make a huge difference with the league Cup game in a few days. Martial is on the bench. A little late with just 1 more PL game left before the break but if he gets his minutes today, it'll make a huge difference with the league Cup game in a few days.

Manchester United have bounced back from Derby day disappointment

The Red Devils have been superb

Manchester United suffered a demoralizing 6-3 defeat to cross-city rivals Manchester City on 2 October.

In recent years, that may have been a catalyst for the Red Devils to lose confidence and perhaps several matches.

A similar situation occurred last season when United lost three on the bounce under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November last year.

A 5-0 defeat to Liverpool at home was followed by a 2-0 defeat away at City and a 4-1 humiliation against Watford.

That ultimately led to Solskjaer's demise as he was sacked in the aftermath of the defeat to the Hornets.

However, Ten Hag's side have not followed suit this season and have gone nine games unbeaten in all competitions.

This includes two impressive away victories against Everton (2-1) and Tottenham Hotspur (2-0).

Manchester United also secured a last-gasp draw against Chelsea on 22 October - a game they could have won as they were much superior in the first half.

The likes of Casemiro, Martinez, Dalot, and De Gea have been in inspired form. It bodes well for the meeting against Villa.

However, Ten Hag's men must be cautious against a side that boasts a new manager in Unai Emery.

The Spanish tactician got the better of United back in the Europa League final in 2021 with Villarreal.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Chelsea vs Arsenal and other EPL GW 15 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes