"Horrible, honestly he did not care" – Ex-Manchester United star makes emphatic claim on why he hated training with Nemanja Vidic

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Ben Foster has opened up on why he used to fear training with legendary defender Nemanja Vidic during his time at the famed Premier League side.

Vidic, who represented the Red Devils from 2006 to 2014, is considered to be one of the best Premier League centre-backs of all time. He helped Manchester United lift a whopping five Premier League titles, a UEFA Champions League trophy, and three League Cups.

Reminiscing about his Manchester United stint on the Squeaky Bum Time podcast, Foster revealed how competitive Vidic used to get on the pitch. He said (h/t Mirror):

"Just talking about Nemanja... off the pitch, he was fairly quiet wasn't he. But on the pitch, in training, that guy was a scary bloke, honestly. Horrible, honestly he did not care. If we were playing a five-a-side or six-a-side or something, if you were on his team, I used to think: 'Please don't be on Nemanja's team, please don't'."

Foster, who played alongside Vidic 16 times at United, concluded:

"Because if we didn't win, if I let a goal in that he thinks I should have done better with, he was letting you know and he would dig you out and he was after everybody. Honestly, he was horrible in training but off the pitch completely different."

Foster, who left Stoke City to join the Red Devils in the summer of 2005, made 23 appearances across all competitions for United. He recorded 10 clean sheets and conceded just 20 goals for his former club.

Gary Neville gives his take after Liverpool's 3-0 league victory over Manchester United

Earlier this Sunday (September 1), Manchester United crashed to a disappointing 3-0 Premier League defeat to Liverpool at Old Trafford. While Luis Diaz bagged a brace in the first half, Mohamed Salah converted a left-footed effort in the 56th minute of the contest.

After the end of the encounter, Red Devils legend Gary Neville shared his thoughts on his former club's latest home league loss to Arne Slot's side. He told Sky Sports (h/t BBC):

"Liverpool fully deserved their victory. It was a sobering day for Erik ten Hag, his players and for the new ownership sat in the stand en-masse, looking at it and thinking whether they're on the right path. That's the question they have to ask in the next few months."

Manchester United, who spent around £180 million earlier this summer, are 14th in the 2024-25 Premier League table with just three points.

