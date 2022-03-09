"Horrible to see" - Fans react as Champions League clash between Liverpool and Inter brought to halt by incident at Anfield's Kop end

The second leg of the Champions League round of 16 clash between Liverpool and Inter came to a brief halt at Anfield on Tuesday due to a medical emergency. Reds manager Jurgen Klopp was notified just before the half-hour mark by the home crowd about the incident that occurred at the Kop end of the stadium.

The German coach quickly brought it to the attention of the match officials, who decided to pause the game for a few minutes. Liverpool's anthem 'You'll Never Walk Alone' echoed around the stadium as the medical team at Anfield rushed to the fan in need of attention.

Shortly after the supporter received medical care, both teams resumed their contest on the pitch. However, several users on Twitter have raised their concerns regarding the issue, which has become quite common in football recently.

The Premier League clash between Manchester City and Manchester United was also held up last Sunday due to a similar incident at the Etihad Stadium. In the wake of the occurrence now at Anfield, one user tweeted:

"Insane how frequent recently games are stopped for medical attention needed for fans. Horrible to see."

Here are all the reactions to the incident:

TheKop.com @TheKop_com Insane how frequent recently games are stopped for medical attention needed for fans. Horrible to see. #LFC Insane how frequent recently games are stopped for medical attention needed for fans. Horrible to see. #LFC

Angry man @Angryma53358701 You’ve got the population of a town inside that stadium. It’s not surprising their is the odd emergency . #LIVINT You’ve got the population of a town inside that stadium. It’s not surprising their is the odd emergency . #LIVINT

Samzi25 @samzy254 Funny how incidents in the crowd aren’t being highlighted as to WHY. Don’t give me this bullshit about it always happening. It never did. #LIVINT Funny how incidents in the crowd aren’t being highlighted as to WHY. Don’t give me this bullshit about it always happening. It never did. #LIVINT

DARREN SHRUBB @DS_GKTEKKERS 🤦🏽 When will people wake up to this. Another football match, another crowd medical stoppage🤦🏽 When will people wake up to this. #ynwa Another football match, another crowd medical stoppage 💉 🤦🏽 When will people wake up to this. #ynwa

Peter Lyons @peterlyons32 Wtf is going on, every week there’s someone needing medical attention in the crowds 🤷🏻‍♂️ #LIVINT Wtf is going on, every week there’s someone needing medical attention in the crowds 🤷🏻‍♂️ #LIVINT

At the end of the first half at Anfield, both Liverpool and Inter are yet to score.

Liverpool hold 2-0 advantage over Inter in Champions League tie

The Reds secured a 2-0 win during the first leg of the Champions League clash at the San Siro last month. Late goals from Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah ensured the Premier League giants walked away with the perfect result that night.

Despite being beaten in their own backyard, Inter did show signs of how they could hurt Liverpool. As such, Simone Inzaghi and company will be determined to leave their mark on the return leg at Anfield.

The Nerazzurri have just 45 minutes left in the tie to produce a comeback and secure their berth in the quarter-finals of the Champions League. Understandably, it seems like a tall order, especially considering the Reds' form domestically as well as in the Champions League this term.

