"Horrible to be stung by" - Jermaine Jenas says Sir Alex Ferguson's side were ruthless when Cristiano Ronaldo and ex-Manchester United superstar got together

It goes without saying that Manchester United were a force to be reckoned with under Sir Alex Ferguson. Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jermaine Jenas has recalled how brutal the Red Devils became when they had Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney running riot up front.

A number of clubs were at the peak of their powers during Jermaine Jenas's time in the Premier League, with Jose Mourinho's Chelsea being one of them. However, the former Spurs star rates Manchester United above the Blues because of their offensive prowess. Jenas was quoted as saying by Goal:

"I probably would just say that Man Utd team just edged it for me just because that attack that they had was just ruthless. It really was. Mourinho's teams were a new age of Premier League team, don't get me wrong, but when Rooney and Ronaldo got going, it was amazing to see and horrible to be stung by."

GOAL @goal Wayne Rooney says Manchester United need more than they're getting from Cristiano Ronaldo Wayne Rooney says Manchester United need more than they're getting from Cristiano Ronaldo 😳 https://t.co/N3MnEc0Ugu

The Englishman then recalled an occasion when Manchester United came from two goals down to defeat his Spurs team, with Cristiano Ronaldo stealing the headlines. He said:

"We had one game at Old Trafford and we were up 2-0, playing really well, cruising, and Howard Webb gives away this horrible penalty. I think he admitted it in his book afterwards that it was a big mistake.

"Ronaldo scored and I'll never forget how it was goals going like bang, bang, goal, goal. Next thing I know Ronaldo's got his shirt flying in the air and I'm just like, 'This sums this team up, they never give in.' Unbelievable."

Manchester United now a mere shadow of themselves

Former Red Devils manager - Sir Alex Ferguson

The Red Devils have embarked on a downward spiral since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013. They have failed to claim silverware in each of their last five campaigns.

Even Cristiano Ronaldo's return hasn't been enough to rescue Manchester United this season. The Red Devils will end another campaign without a trophy.

There are also serious doubts over their participation in the Champions League next season. United are currently seventh in the Premier League table with seven games to go.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar