“Horrible to watch”, “Worst game of the season” - Fans deliver verdict on Arsenal star in new role after Everton draw

Arsenal fans have voiced their displeasure on X after Declan Rice performed poorly in the number eight role during their 1-1 draw against Everton. The two sides faced each other in the Premier League at Goodison Park on Saturday, April 5.

Ad

Mikel Arteta rested several key players, including Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, and Thomas Partey. Regardless, the Gunners looked impressive in the first half, taking the lead in the 34th minute via Leandro Trossard's excellent finish. However, Everton were awarded a penalty soon after the break following Myles Lewis-Skelly's foul on Jack Harrison. Illiman Ndiaye made no mistake from the spot (49') to seal a vital point for the Toffees.

With Odegaard on the bench, Arteta utilized Rice in the number eight position rather than his traditional role in the six. However, the Spaniard's gamble failed to pay off due to the 26-year-old struggling to make an impact.

Ad

Trending

Rice created one chance for Arsenal and delivered just one accurate cross from six attempts (17 percent accuracy). He also won none of his four attempted tackles, lost five duels, and was dribbled past twice.

One Arsenal fan posted:

"Declan Rice in this role is actually horrible to watch. Just put him at DM or take him off. Moving like Guendouzi 2019"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another fan tweeted:

"Stupidly Rotated the team and dropped 2 points... Declan rice worst game of the season. Pathetic"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Other fans reacted below:

"Declan Rice can’t be playing so far forward. This is something Arteta MUST fix," one fan commented

"Declan Rice in the #8 im YAWNING," another added

"Declan Rice is just another Jordan Henderson with food PR," one fan declared

"On the list of £100m midfielders in world football, Declan Rice is far and away the worst of them all… but I’m sure someone will show me his fantastic Sofascore for this game tho," another tweeted

Ad

"Declan Rice’s decision making today was garbage. Had a pass for Nwaneri and Sterling first half. Why did he try to scoop it for Saka when he was open to shoot? Our forwards put it on a plate for our midfielders today but they were just bad," another chimed in

How did Arsenal fare during their 1-1 draw against Everton?

Arsenal's Premier League title hopes suffered a massive blow after they dropped two points following their 1-1 draw against Everton. They remain second in the table with 62 points from 31 games, 11 points behind leaders Liverpool, who have a game in hand.

Ad

The Gunners dominated possession with 71 percent of the ball, completing 389 passes with an accuracy of 87 percent. Meanwhile, Everton had 29 percent possession and completed 125 passes with an accuracy of 70 percent.

Arsenal were also more threatening up front but failed to make the most of their chances, despite landing 14 shots in total with five on target (xG of 1.83). The Toffees mustered five shots in total, with two being on target (xG of 1.05).

Disclaimer: The above stats were taken from FotMob on April 5, 2025, at 8 PM IST. They are subject to change.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Silas Sud Silas has been a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda for 2 years. A Computer Applications graduate, he is a versatile writer who conducts in-depth research and verifies information from multiple sources to ensure complete accuracy in his articles. Silas was introduced to the beautiful game back in 2008, watching the Premier League on television.



Silas is a Liverpool supporter through and through and admires everything about the club – it’s history, culture, style of play, and all of its iconic players and managers. His favorite player is Steven Gerrard, who was also one of the primary reasons to get interested in football and support Liverpool.



Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Jurgen Klopp, who transformed the Reds from a mid-table club to Premier League champions. Liverpool’s fourth goal in their 4-0 win over Barcelona, scored by Divock Origi after the iconic ‘corner taken quickly’ moment from Trent Alexander-Arnold, holds a special place in Silas’ heart.



Apart from Europe’s top five leagues, he also follows Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League. When not writing, he indulges in reading, traveling, fitness and gaming. Know More