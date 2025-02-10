Hours after lighting up Super Bowl LIX, Kendrick Lamar and SZA to perform at Premier League ground as club confirm date of concert  

American rapper Kendrick Lamar and singer-songwriter Solana Imani Rowe, popularly known as SZA, will take the stage at Aston Villa Stadium, Villa Park. They will perform at the venue on July 10, 2025, as part of their Grand National Tour.

The duo performed in the halftime show of the Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Fresh off the 2025 Grammy Awards, Kendrick Lamar and SZA are now gearing up for a world tour. Lamar performed his diss track 'Not Like Us' against Drake and further performed his hit songs, with SZA — Luther and All the Stars.

The UK leg of the tour will kick off in Glasgow at Hampden Park on July 8 before the duo set the stage at Villa Park. Kendrick Lamar and Solana Imani Rowe’s upcoming concert will be the third time that Villa Park will host three major concerts in a single summer.

US rock giants Guns N’ Roses are performing on June 23, while Birmingham rockers Black Sabbath will take to the stage on July 5.

Following Lamar and SZA's national tour announcement, Chris Heck, President of Business Operations at Aston Villa, said:

"Hosting artists of Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s global stature is a testament to Villa Park’s emergence as a top-tier venue for live entertainment. Our goal is to make Villa Park an unmissable stop for the biggest acts in the world while ensuring these events help strengthen Aston Villa’s ability to compete at the highest level of football. This is a new era for Villa Park, and we are just getting started."

The 2025 Grammy winner will also be performing at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Kendrick Lamar part of Aston Villa plan to increase commercial income – Reports

According to Birmingham Live, Aston Villa see the upcoming tour by Kendrick Lamar and SZA as an opportunity to increase their commercial revenue.

The close season is always a period of low cash flow for clubs due to a lack of matchday revenue. The recent publication of the Deloitte Football Money League had Villa sitting in the 18th position. It is the club’s highest ranking in almost 30 years and its first inclusion in the top 20 since 2009.

The unprecedented achievement saw the Birmingham-based club achieve a 27% growth year-over-year, bringing the total revenue to €310.2 million in 2024.

Despite the increase in revenue, only £37 million was attributed to commercial revenue. It was £28 million lower than the next lowest commercial revenue earned by a club in the top 20.

As per the abovementioned source, this is something Aston Villa is keen to address, as they are poised to imitate Liverpool. The Reds reportedly generated between £7 million and £9.5 million from Taylor Swift’s tour at Anfield last summer.

