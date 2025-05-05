“How would Arsenal fans feel” - Jaime Carragher makes Bukayo Saka to Real Madrid claim in Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold comparison 

Jamie Carragher has slammed people for telling Liverpool fans how they should feel about Trent Alexander-Arnold leaving the club. He believes that Arsenal fans would not take it well if Bukayo Saka left the club in a similar fashion.

Ad

In his The Telegraph column, Carragher stated that Manchester United fans would have been furious if Ryan Giggs or Paul Scholes left for Real Madrid in their prime. He added that Chelsea fans would not have wished John Terry well if the Englishman went for free at his best and wrote:

"Liverpool fans are being told their reaction to Alexander-Arnold leaving is emotional more than sensible. My response to that is, who is really the naive and deluded one when analysing how fans feel about such transfers? Would Manchester United have been happy to see Ryan Giggs or Paul Scholes leave in their prime for Real Madrid?"

Ad

Trending

"Would Chelsea have wished John Terry all the best had he followed Jose Mourinho to Spain for nothing? How would Arsenal fans feel if Bukayo Saka said he wants to fulfil a lifetime ambition to wear the white shirt in the Bernabeu?' Those lads would never do that,' is the predictable response. But isn't that the point? Players are loved even more when they genuinely mean it when they say they do not want to play for anyone else. If that image of the home-grown talent living the dream is an illusion, people feel let down."

Ad

Jamie Carragher has admitted that he is in the middle about Alexander-Arnold leaving Liverpool. He said on Sky Sports that he understood the dream move but was slightly angry.

Trent Alexander-Arnold told he is a rival now, by Jamie Carragher

Jamie Carragher went on to claim that Trent Alexander-Arnold will not be anything more than a rival for Liverpool fans. He believes that they will treat him the same way as Luis Suarez and nothing more. He wrote in The Telegraph:

Ad

"I love seeing a Liverpool-born lad doing so well he will play for Real Madrid. Part of me thinks “well done”, but the competitive element in me also thinks swapping Liverpool red for Real Madrid white means he has chosen to become a rival. It means the next time he is at Anfield he will receive the same treatment as Luis Suárez when he returned to Merseyside in a Barcelona shirt."

Trent Alexander-Arnold is leaving on a free transfer after rejecting contract talks with Liverpool. He is set to join Real Madrid on a free transfer in July.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist, who has been with the company for around 9.5 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More