“How beautiful the love with which they received you” – Lionel Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo in awe of Inter Miami support

Drawing upon the emotions stirred by the ceremonious welcome Lionel Messi received at Inter Miami, Antonela Roccuzzo couldn't help but express her gratitude. Acknowledging the grandeur of the event held on Sunday evening, she took to Instagram to share a glimpse into the family's exciting new chapter.

The digital stage was adorned with a family selfie - Roccuzzo, Messi, and their three sons - all beaming, ready for life in Miami. The caption embodied the spirit of the moment perfectly:

"New beginnings. How beautiful the love with which they received you, Leo Messi! Always by your side!"

This heartfelt tribute to Inter Miami was accompanied by a heart-tugging video featuring the couple's three children, Mateo, Ciro, and Thiago. The trio donned Miami jerseys and chanted the team name enthusiastically in the backseat of their car.

In the midst of all the excitement, Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham added a personal touch to the grandeur, personally welcoming Roccuzzo.

The DRV PNK stadium, thrumming with 20,000 fans eagerly anticipating Messi's arrival, was no less vibrant despite heavy rainfall.

Miami proved to be more enticing than a potentially more lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia, as Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo share an affection for the Florida locale. According to The Athletic, substantial financial packages from Adidas and Apple TV were also significant factors in their decision to move stateside.

According to The Daily Mail, Messi is scheduled to join the practice with his Miami teammates today (July 18). His first match in the new uniform, against Cruz Azul from Mexico in the Leagues Cup, is set for July 21.

Antonela Roccuzzo stuns the crowd with her ensemble at Lionel Messi unveiling

While all eyes were supposedly trained on Lionel Messi during his Inter Miami unveiling ceremony in Fort Lauderdale, it was Antonela Roccuzzo who captured the audience. Guided on stage by Miami's co-owner David Beckham, Messi, Antonela, and their three sons made quite the entrance.

Despite the spotlight intending to celebrate the 36-year-old Argentine icon, it was the stunning Antonela whose captivating beauty became an unexpected highlight. Donned in vibrant hot pink trousers paired with a lacy white bodice, featuring a tasteful cut-out and laced front, Roccuzzo was the epitome of style.

The 35-year-old Argentine beauty wore her hair in loose curls, effortlessly framing her striking features that were further accentuated by an applied touch of makeup. Her undeniable allure of Antonela Roccuzzo indisputably added an extra layer of glamor to the grand occasion. It proved that Lionel Messi's family's charm extends beyond the football pitch.