“How can you bench your best player?” “Cannot believe my eyes” – Fans angered by exclusion of 23-year-old star from Portugal line-up for FIFA World Cup game against Ghana

Fans have taken to social media to criticize Portugal manager Fernando Santos for leaving Rafael Leao out of his team to face Ghana in the FIFA World Cup.

Portugal, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, will take to the field for the first time at the 2022 FIFA World Cup today (November 24). They are set to face Ghana in their first group-stage match of the tournament at Stadium 974 in Qatar.

The FIFA World Cup is one trophy that has evaded Cristiano Ronaldo so far in his career. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner will be determined to get his hands on it by leading Selecao to glory this time.

With less than an hour to go until kick-off, Portugal have announced their starting line-up for the match. Santos appears to have set up his team with four defenders, two strikers and a diamond in midfield.

Diogo Costa starts in goal, with Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Danilo Pereira and Raphael Guerreiro forming the backline. Ruben Neves is expected to operate as a defensive midfielder, with Otavio and Bruno Fernandes playing further forward.

Bernardo Silva is expected to play as a playmaker, while Ronaldo and Joao Felix will lead the line. Leao, though, is one notable absentee in Portugal's line-up to face Ghana today.

Santos has decided to name the 23-year-old on the bench despite the forward being in fine form for AC Milan this term. While the manager will be confident that his preferred XI will get the job done, fans are unhappy to see Leao on the bench.

"How can you bench your best player? (Leao)."

Leao has scored six goals and provided five assists in 14 league matches for Milan this term.

Who are playing for Ghana against Portugal in the FIFA World Cup?

FC St. Gallen player Lawrence Ati Zigi will play in goal for Ghana against Portugal in their FIFA World Cup opener. Mohammed Salisu, Alexander Dijiku and Daniel Amartey are the centre-backs, while Alidu Seidu and Baba Rahman will operate as the full-backs.

Arsenal's Thomas Partey and RC Lens' Salis Abdul Samed will line up in a double pivot in midfield. Andre Ayew and Mohammed Kudus are expected to play on the sides, with Inaki Williams leading the line.

Ghana also have a few good options on the bench in the shape of Tariq Lamptey and Kamaldeen Sulemana. It remains to be seen if they can cause an upset over Cristiano Ronaldo's side as Saudi Arabia did against Lionel Messi's Argentina this week.

