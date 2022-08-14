“How can you blame him”, “He doesn’t deserve this” – Manchester United fans believe Cristiano Ronaldo cannot be questioned for wanting to leave after Brentford defeat 

Manchester United fans have come to Cristiano Ronaldo's defence following their team's humiliating 4-0 loss at Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday.

First-half goals from Josh Dasilva, Mathias Jensen, Ben Mee and Bryan Mbeumo condemned the Red Devils to a second defeat of the season from as many games.

Erik ten Hag's team were left battered in the opening stanza, conceding four goals inside the opening 35 minutes to end the game as a contest. David de Gea was at fault for the first two goals. A penalty-box skirmish from a corner resulted in Brentford's third before a stunning counter-attack resulted in the fourth.

Cristiano Ronaldo started and played the entirety of the game but couldn't help his team from falling apart.

They just lost to the Bees 4-0 — despite spending 7x more on their starting lineup Manchester United have not lost to Brentford since 1938.They just lost to the Bees 4-0 — despite spending 7x more on their starting lineup Manchester United have not lost to Brentford since 1938.They just lost to the Bees 4-0 — despite spending 7x more on their starting lineup 💸 https://t.co/e9ofJkMPlL

Ronaldo is facing an uncertain future at the club after having expressed his desire to leave. United's back-to-back defeats must have vindicated his desire to leave. The Portuguese ace was largely devoid of service, cutting a forlorn figure up front while his team imploded spectacularly in defence.

Fans now feel Ronaldo can't be blamed for wanting to leave. They also said that he doesn't deserve to go through the club's struggles while slamming United for not being serious enough.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

He’s nowhere near bad enough. They were right about Ronaldo not being able to fit into this new system. He’s nowhere near bad enough.

688 days until Sczsesny's contract runs out 🇭🇷 @not_morata Ronaldo after accepting offer from Saudi Arabia team at half time Ronaldo after accepting offer from Saudi Arabia team at half time https://t.co/zk3V6m9O0d

It ain't a serious club anymore Cristiano Ronaldo doesn't deserve this club. HE NEEDS TO LEAVE ASAP.It ain't a serious club anymore Cristiano Ronaldo doesn't deserve this club. HE NEEDS TO LEAVE ASAP.It ain't a serious club anymore😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/nmfKZ5lwdE

TCR. @TeamCRonaldo Everyone was attacking Cristiano Ronaldo for saying according to the reports that he wants to leave because the project is not convincing.



If this doesn't change your mind, I don't know what can. Everyone was attacking Cristiano Ronaldo for saying according to the reports that he wants to leave because the project is not convincing.If this doesn't change your mind, I don't know what can. https://t.co/zzb6sVlMvk

Beth T @bethTmufc And people called out Ronaldo for wanting to leave And people called out Ronaldo for wanting to leave

Adewale Adetona @iSlimfit If I was Ronaldo, I won’t return to training after this match. My agent must work for his money and find a way to take me out of this disgrace before the window closes. God forbid bad thing. If I was Ronaldo, I won’t return to training after this match. My agent must work for his money and find a way to take me out of this disgrace before the window closes. God forbid bad thing.

Cam @Crispyy5_ Mad there was Utd fans hating on Ronaldo for wanting to go and do better. How can you blame him. Mad there was Utd fans hating on Ronaldo for wanting to go and do better. How can you blame him.

RP 🐐 @RonaIdoProp I’m feel sorry for Ronaldo. He doesn’t deserve this I’m feel sorry for Ronaldo. He doesn’t deserve this

Manchester United create unwanted records

It was a day of unwanted records for Manchester United, who lost their second league game of the season.

That means, for the first time in the Premier League era (1992-93 onwards), the Red Devils are without a point after the opening two games.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 1992 - Manchester United are set to finish a day bottom of the Premier League table for the first time since August 21st 1992. Anniversary. #PL30 1992 - Manchester United are set to finish a day bottom of the Premier League table for the first time since August 21st 1992. Anniversary. #PL30 https://t.co/Z2GBJOLbnV

The defeat also condemned them to the bottom of the league standings - an ignominy they haven't endured since 21 August 1992.

This was also United's first top-flight defeat against Brentford since the 1936-37 season, when the Bees beat them home and away. It was also United's first defeat in all competitions against Brentford since losing 2-0 in the FA Cup in February 1938.

Manchester United have now lost their last seven away games in a row in the league, their worst such run in 86 years (ten between September and December 1936).

