“How can you blame him”, “He doesn’t deserve this” – Manchester United fans believe Cristiano Ronaldo cannot be questioned for wanting to leave after Brentford defeat 

Manchester United fans have come to Cristiano Ronaldo's defence following their team's humiliating 4-0 loss at Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday.
First-half goals from Josh Dasilva, Mathias Jensen, Ben Mee and Bryan Mbeumo condemned the Red Devils to a second defeat of the season from as many games.
Erik ten Hag's team were left battered in the opening stanza, conceding four goals inside the opening 35 minutes to end the game as a contest. David de Gea was at fault for the first two goals. A penalty-box skirmish from a corner resulted in Brentford's third before a stunning counter-attack resulted in the fourth.
Cristiano Ronaldo started and played the entirety of the game but couldn't help his team from falling apart.
Ronaldo is facing an uncertain future at the club after having expressed his desire to leave. United's back-to-back defeats must have vindicated his desire to leave. The Portuguese ace was largely devoid of service, cutting a forlorn figure up front while his team imploded spectacularly in defence.
Fans now feel Ronaldo can't be blamed for wanting to leave. They also said that he doesn't deserve to go through the club's struggles while slamming United for not being serious enough.
Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:
Manchester United create unwanted records
It was a day of unwanted records for Manchester United, who lost their second league game of the season.
That means, for the first time in the Premier League era (1992-93 onwards), the Red Devils are without a point after the opening two games.
The defeat also condemned them to the bottom of the league standings - an ignominy they haven't endured since 21 August 1992.
This was also United's first top-flight defeat against Brentford since the 1936-37 season, when the Bees beat them home and away. It was also United's first defeat in all competitions against Brentford since losing 2-0 in the FA Cup in February 1938.
Manchester United have now lost their last seven away games in a row in the league, their worst such run in 86 years (ten between September and December 1936).
