"How can you deny him a move like that?" - Pundit on Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold's links to Real Madrid

Former Arsenal striker Alan Smith has opened up on Liverpool superstar Trent Alexander-Arnold's proposed move to Real Madrid. The English full-back is in the final few months of his contract with the Reds and hasn't signed a new deal yet.

Alexander-Arnold rose through the ranks with the Merseyside club and has appeared 349 times across competitions so far. Recent reports have suggested that he has already agreed to a Bosman move to the Santiago Bernabeu, prompting backlash from Liverpool fans.

However, speaking to Sky Sports, Smith argued that any professional footballer would jump at the chance to move to Real Madrid.

"I mean, listen, how can you deny him a move like that? Any professional footballer would jump at that, apart from some that have played for Barcelona maybe, but listen, he's won the league, he's won the champions league in his home town club, he gets the offer from Real Madrid at this stage in his career, you've gotta take it," said Smith.

He continued:

"And I know supporters [have] a very one-eyed view of the game but for those with a wider perspective must be able to see that this is a chance that you've just gotta grab with both hands. His mate Jude Bellingham's there, I'm sure they've spoken a lot about what's on offer in Madrid, the lifestyle as well as the football, I mean, I would've loved to have played there given half a chance. So you cannot blame him at all."

Recent reports have suggested that Liverpool have identified Feyenoord's Givairo Read as the perfect replacement for Alexander-Arnold.

Could Trent Alexander-Arnold snub Real Madrid to remain at Liverpool?

Arne Slot.

Former Liverpool left-back Stephen Warnock believes there's a chance that Trent Alexander-Arnold turns down Real Madrid. Speaking on BBC Football Focus, Warnock said that Trent could stay if he was given a suitable contract.

"I still think there's an opportunity where he could stay. I think there's still that element where he's almost going, 'If you want me, you're going to have to pay for me'," said Warnock.

He continued:

"Because if you think of Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, their salaries are astronomical at the moment. Because Trent is a local lad, he won't be on the type of money that they are on and he will be thinking, 'Pay me what they're getting paid'."

Trent Alexander-Arnold reportedly earns £9m annually at Liverpool, and has agreed a £12m per-year deal with Real Madrid.

