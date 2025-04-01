"How can you deny him a move like that?" - Pundit on Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold's links to Real Madrid

By Deepungsu Pandit
Modified Apr 01, 2025 15:39 GMT
Liverpool FC v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Round of 16 Second Leg - Source: Getty
Liverpool superstar Trent Alexander-Arnold [Getty Images]

Former Arsenal striker Alan Smith has opened up on Liverpool superstar Trent Alexander-Arnold's proposed move to Real Madrid. The English full-back is in the final few months of his contract with the Reds and hasn't signed a new deal yet.

Ad

Alexander-Arnold rose through the ranks with the Merseyside club and has appeared 349 times across competitions so far. Recent reports have suggested that he has already agreed to a Bosman move to the Santiago Bernabeu, prompting backlash from Liverpool fans.

However, speaking to Sky Sports, Smith argued that any professional footballer would jump at the chance to move to Real Madrid.

"I mean, listen, how can you deny him a move like that? Any professional footballer would jump at that, apart from some that have played for Barcelona maybe, but listen, he's won the league, he's won the champions league in his home town club, he gets the offer from Real Madrid at this stage in his career, you've gotta take it," said Smith.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

He continued:

"And I know supporters [have] a very one-eyed view of the game but for those with a wider perspective must be able to see that this is a chance that you've just gotta grab with both hands. His mate Jude Bellingham's there, I'm sure they've spoken a lot about what's on offer in Madrid, the lifestyle as well as the football, I mean, I would've loved to have played there given half a chance. So you cannot blame him at all."
Ad

Recent reports have suggested that Liverpool have identified Feyenoord's Givairo Read as the perfect replacement for Alexander-Arnold.

Could Trent Alexander-Arnold snub Real Madrid to remain at Liverpool?

Arne Slot.
Arne Slot.

Former Liverpool left-back Stephen Warnock believes there's a chance that Trent Alexander-Arnold turns down Real Madrid. Speaking on BBC Football Focus, Warnock said that Trent could stay if he was given a suitable contract.

Ad
"I still think there's an opportunity where he could stay. I think there's still that element where he's almost going, 'If you want me, you're going to have to pay for me'," said Warnock.

He continued:

"Because if you think of Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, their salaries are astronomical at the moment. Because Trent is a local lad, he won't be on the type of money that they are on and he will be thinking, 'Pay me what they're getting paid'."

Trent Alexander-Arnold reportedly earns £9m annually at Liverpool, and has agreed a £12m per-year deal with Real Madrid.

Quick Links

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी