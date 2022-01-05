“How can you expect them to produce the goods?” – Rio Ferdinand questions Manchester United over not playing to ‘strengths’ of key duo

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has questioned the club's utilisation of Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani. He also criticised the team for not playing to the duo's strengths following the 1-0 home loss against Wolves in the Premier League in midweek.

Ronaldo and Cavani started up front for United, but the duo were largely ineffective during the game. Ferdinand rued the fact that the team did not cross the ball enough to the duo in attack, given their proficiency in the air.

He said on his FIVE podcast:

"My biggest gripe is that if you've got Cavani and Ronaldo in your team — two of probably the best attackers of the ball from wide areas — and you don't play with any real width or any people that are capable of putting the ball in good areas."

Both Ronaldo and Cavani are known for their aerial ability in the attacking third. However, Ferdinand believes United interim manager Ralf Rangnick's tactics does not involve enough wing play to take advantage of the duo's aerial prowess, saying:

"You've got to play to their strengths. It's like when we played (Radamel) Falcao years ago. You bring in someone great at attacking balls, but then never cross the ball. How can you expect them to produce the goods?"

"I think there's so much to improve on" - Ferdinand on Manchester United

Jadon Sancho has yet to impress in a Manchester United shirt.

Rio Ferdinand delved into what he thinks are Manchester United's main issues at the moment. The former England defender also singled out a few players who he believes have not yet gotten into gear this season, saying:

"I think that's a big part of our problem; we don't control enough of the games, and that's down to individuals but also the shape of the team. I think there's so much to improve on; there's individuals but also the team shape at the moment, it doesn't seem to be suiting certain players. Certain players aren't showing what they're about."

Taking the examples of Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and a few others, the former United player said everyone need to up their games. He said:

"We haven't yet seen the Sancho of Dortmund; Rashford looks like a shadow of his former self; Cavani isn't firing really; Wan-Bissaka is shot of confidence; Maguire is lacking confidence at the moment. I'm waiting for the players individually to be built up, and that's one of the big key points."

"I thought that was going to be a real jolt, and a real jump and a real shift when this new manager came in. Yes, he needs time, but again after the first game. I haven't seen a real shift in that confidence, and those performances from individuals to elevate us as a team, and that's what we need to see."

talkSPORT @talkSPORT “



“I don’t know what’s happened to Rashford. Sancho & Greenwood have dipped. Last night was not a surprise!”



Ally McCoist wasn’t surprised that Man United lost 1-0 to Wolves last night… #MUFC don’t look like a team to me. There’s something about it I don’t like!”“I don’t know what’s happened to Rashford. Sancho & Greenwood have dipped. Last night was not a surprise!”Ally McCoist wasn’t surprised that Man United lost 1-0 to Wolves last night… 🔴 “#MUFC don’t look like a team to me. There’s something about it I don’t like!”😬 “I don’t know what’s happened to Rashford. Sancho & Greenwood have dipped. Last night was not a surprise!”Ally McCoist wasn’t surprised that Man United lost 1-0 to Wolves last night…👀 https://t.co/Xs59roodgj

Manchester United will next be in action against Aston Villa in the FA Cup on Monday. They'll then take on the same opposition in the Premier League five days later.

